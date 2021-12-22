S’pore To Freeze VTL Ticket Sales From 23 Dec 2021 To 20 Jan 2022

As the Omicron variant spreads all over the world, Singapore has also detected a number of cases infected with the new strain.

To limit our nation’s exposure to imported Omicron cases, Singapore will be suspending the sale of all vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight and bus tickets from 23 Dec 2021 to 20 Jan 2022.

Those who have already bought VTL tickets, however, will not be affected by the move and can still travel without having to serve quarantine.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (22 Dec), MOH said ticket sales for VTL flights and buses will be frozen for a month, from 23 Dec 2021 to 20 Jan 2022.

The move will also affect those travelling on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL.

Having said that, those who have already bought VTL tickets can still travel under the quarantine-free arrangement.

Moving forward, Singapore will also reduce the number of VTL quotas and ticket sales after 20 Jan 2022, when the suspension is lifted.

The authorities will keep a close eye on the situation and will update our nation’s policy accordingly.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI) will provide more information on the air and land VTLs respectively.

S’pore reports increase in imported Omicron cases

The suspension of VTL ticket sales comes amid an increase in the number of imported Omicron cases detected at our borders.

So far, Singapore has reported 65 confirmed Omicron cases from overseas.

While contact tracing and ringfencing efforts have helped to contain onward community transmission, MOH says it’s a matter of time before the infectious strain spreads locally.

MOH also took the opportunity to remind residents to remain vigilant to keep everyone safe.

Seek everyone’s understanding

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly around the world, perhaps it’s prudent to press the pause button when it comes to reopening our borders, at least till the situation worldwide stabilises.

While this might not be a popular move for those looking forward to a well-deserved overseas holiday, we hope they’d understand that this is ultimately done for everyone’s safety.

