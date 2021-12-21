Omicron Cluster At Anytime Fitness Gym In Bukit Timah Shopping Centre

Over the last few weeks, Singapore has detected several Omicron cases, prompting authorities to launch a suite of safety measures to safeguard public health.

However, despite everyone’s best efforts, the infectious strain has found its way into our community.

On Monday (20 Dec), MOH reported a possible Omicron cluster of 3 cases at a gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

Those identified as close contacts of these cases will be placed on quarantine. Visitors who had visited the gym between 15 Dec and 17 Dec will be issued Health Risk Warnings (HRW) and will have to take a PCR test.

Suspected Omicron cluster reported on 20 Dec

In a press release on Monday (20 Dec) evening, MOH said they’ve possibly detected an Omicron cluster at the Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

3 cases are currently linked to the cluster — Case 280856, Case 280951, and Case 280990.

At the time of reporting, 2 of the 3 cases have tested “preliminarily positive” for the Omicron variant. Results for the remaining case is pending.

The 3 individuals who make up the cluster involve youths below 25 years old:

Case 280856 – 24 years old, unemployed

– 24 years old, unemployed Case 280951 – 18 years old, Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) student

– 18 years old, Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) student Case 280990 – 21 years old, At-Sunrise Global Chef Academy student

While the NP student was last in school on 15 Dec, the culinary school student has not been to school recently.

Thankfully, all the cases are fully vaccinated and only have mild symptoms so far.

Cases visited gym between 15 and 17 Dec

According to MOH, the 3 cases visited the gym between 15 Dec and 17 Dec.

Those who visited the gym during this period will be issued HRWs. They will also have to go for a one-time targeted PCR test.

Staff and visitors identified as close contacts will be required to be quarantined.

Others who have been to the gym are also advised to monitor their health for 14 days following their date of visit. They should see a doctor ASAP should they feel unwell.

Anytime Fitness remains open to members

Providing an update in the early hours of Tuesday (21 Dec), Anytime Fitness Bukit Timah said they remain open to members.

While the premises have been cleaned once, there will be another round of disinfection to protect gym members.

Monitor health if you’ve visited the gym

Given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, it was arguably a matter of time before its eventual spread in our community.

Nonetheless, we hope the prevailing measures will help slow the spread and buy time for our authorities to ringfence the cases.

Meanwhile, if you’ve been to the affected gym during the stipulated dates, do monitor your health and see a doctor immediately should you fall ill.

