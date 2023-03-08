23-Year-Old Woman In China Takes Own Life After Getting Bullied For Dying Hair Pink

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

China Mourns Woman Who Took Her Own Life After Being Cyberbullied Due To Pink Hair

After experiencing severe bullying from online users, a 23-year-old woman in China took her own life.

It had reportedly started due to her pastel pink hair, which netizens compared to the likes of prostitution.

Despite approaching authorities for assistance, she decided to end her life shortly after.

News reports revealed that she had been battling depression for over half a year.

Woman in China dyes her hair pink after being accepted into university

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zheng Linghua, from Hangzhou, had been accepted into East China Normal University in Shanghai. She was due to start her major in music education.

Zheng was eager to share the news with her grandfather, who was hospitalised at the time. He had been the one to raise her after her mother died when she was six months old.

Despite strict Covid-19 measures, she showed him her acceptance letter in person and posted photos of them to Xiaohongshu, Qianjiang Evening News reports.

Her hair, then dyed pastel pink, quickly became the subject of online bullying. Comments compared her to a “nightclub girl” or “evil spirit”. Many even accused her of engaging in prostitution.

Some netizens used her photos to publicise courses. Others also spread rumours about her being in a marriage with an elderly man based on the images.

Approached authorities for help

Zheng approached the authorities and had a cease-and-desist letter against her bullies. In addition, she vowed to sue those making derogatory remarks against her, SCMP reports.

She also spoke up about cyberbullying on her social media accounts, posting positive statements about life while putting on a brave front.

However, there were signs that she was struggling.

On 25 Aug, she accused social media platforms of not doing enough to stop online bullying, titling her post: “Why most people who suffer from online bullying chose to end their life.”

While some bullies openly apologised to her, Zheng continued to find the situation hard to deal with.

She added in another post:

We should speak carefully online because once you say something bad, it can only be forgiven but not forgotten.

Diagnosed with depression before taking own life

Zheng received a diagnosis of depression in July 2022 before recovering. Unfortunately, she suffered a relapse three months later.

On 19 Feb, her friend announced via Xiaohongshu that Zheng had passed away on 23 Jan.

Shortly after, online mourners flooded her social media accounts with words of tribute. One netizen said, “You looked amazing with pink hair. Those bullies were only misogynists jealous of your good educational background.”

Another said her bullies should have been the ones to pay the price for hurting others online.

Sixth Tone reports that her death has also sparked an online campaign, with many dying their hair pink to combat cyberbullying.

MS News wishes Zheng’s family members our deepest condolences. May she rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, please get in touch with Samaritans of Singapore via their hotline at 1800-221-4444.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post and Qianjiang Evening News.