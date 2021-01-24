Woman Shelters Passengers From Rain With Umbrella After Alighting Bus In Toa Payoh

Whenever it rains, commuters and pedestrians without umbrellas will have to rely on covered walkways to stay dry.

Even though bus stops offer shelter too, there is a gap between the vehicle and roof where rainwater will still splatter upon you.

Recognising this issue during the rainy weather yesterday (23 Jan), a kind woman decided to hold out her umbrella for all passengers getting off a bus in Toa Payoh.

A passenger was particularly touched by the gesture, and decided to record the heartwarming scene.

Woman holds umbrella for every passenger at Toa Payoh bus stop

According to the caption accompanying the Facebook video, the OP wanted to commend the kind woman for sheltering passengers alighting the bus.

This reportedly took place opposite Trellis Towers in Toa Payoh.

Seeing how the woman held her umbrella out for everyone when she wasn’t obliged to do so, it simply restored the OP’s faith in humanity.

The OP also left some food for thought before ending his caption — “when was the last time we [did something] good [for] others?”

Netizens shower kind woman with praise

As with countless noble deeds that get their moment in the limelight on social media, words of praise and gratitude poured in.

The OP himself expressed that he couldn’t thank the woman enough, and hopes that her kind deeds would earn her recognition.

One Facebook user wrote in Chinese, saying that if there were more kind people, the world would be a better place — one that’s filled with lots of love.

Another Facebook user left a short, sweet comment, dubbing the woman as the “Mother of Singapore”.

A woman with a big umbrella & an even bigger heart

Getting slightly drenched by the rain can be unpleasant, especially for elderly folk who may end up catching a cold if they don’t keep warm.

Kudos to this woman who has a big umbrella to share with others, and an even bigger heart.

Have you encountered any acts of kindness by strangers recently? Share them with us in the comments below.

