72-Year-Old SBS Bus Captain Holds Umbrella For Bus Service 273 Passengers

Singapore’s weather can be pretty erratic — it can be blazing hot one moment and pouring just minutes later.

Those who are out and about will have no choice but to be expose to the elements if they don’t have umbrellas with them.

To prevent passengers from falling sick, a 72-year-old SBS Transit bus captain has made it a point to shelter them as they board or alight from her vehicle.

Recently, footage of her holding an umbrella for passengers went viral on social media.

SBS bus captain holds umbrella for alighting passengers

In a STOMP video, the bus captain was seen holding a huge umbrella and sheltering passengers as they alight from the bus during a downpour.

The clip was apparently taken on 7 Oct evening at Telok Blangah.

The contributor was “impressed” by the bus service 273 driver’s actions, she said it restored her faith that “good people do exist”.

Did not want passengers to fall sick

On Wednesday (21 Oct), SBS Transit took to Facebook to praise the bus captain in question.

Turns out, the recent event wasn’t an isolated incident — she has been doing it for the past 45 years whenever it rains.

When asked about her actions, 72-year-old Madam Hoe explained that she simply did not want her commuters to catch a cold as a result of the rain.

She added that it was merely part of her job scope,

This is part of my job to provide my commuters with a safe and pleasant ride.

SBS Transit also shared that they were extremely proud of Madam Hoe’s actions, which showed that age is no obstacle when it comes to providing good service.

Touched by bus captain’s commitment

We’re heartened by Madam Hoe’s commitment to her job, so much so that she often goes out of her way to ensure her passengers do not fall sick.

Let’s hope other bus captains, too, will be inspired to go the extra mile for passengers during harsh weather.

