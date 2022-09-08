29 Women Allegedly Provide Hostessing Services Along Middle Road, Arrested For Working Without Permit

29 Women & 2 Men Arrested During Raid Along Middle Road On 3 Sep

Singapore may be able to boast a low crime rate, but illicit activities still occur on our streets from time to time.

Recently, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted a raid on several public entertainment locations along Middle Road in Bugis.

They found 29 women allegedly providing hostessing services and working without a valid work permit.

The women, alongside two men, have now been placed under arrest for violating the Foreign Manpower Act.

29 women arrested during raid along Middle Road

In a press release dated 6 Sep, SPF announced the arrest of 29 women and two men during a raid along Middle Road.

The Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department conducted the raid on public entertainment outlets on 3 Sep.

During the joint operation, they arrested a total of 31 people. Of them, 29 were women aged 20 to 33 who allegedly provided hostessing services.

Police placed them under arrest for working without a valid work permit under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

Officers also arrested two men, aged 31 and 35 respectively, for offences under the same act.

Police found both outlets, which allegedly provided hostessing services on their premises, to have contravened the Public Entertainment Act 1958.

SPF reminds public of laws surrounding public entertainment

In light of the arrests, SPF reiterated the laws surrounding public entertainment and the employment of foreign manpower.

The Public Entertainment Act 1958 states that anyone providing or assisting in providing public entertainment in violation of the act will face a fine of up to S$10,000.

Employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass similarly violates the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990. Employers found contravening the act will face a fine of S$5,000 to S$30,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The same act also entails a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both for those found employed without a valid work pass.

SPF added that they will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.