7 Women Arrested At Orchard Towers In Anti-Vice Raids, Investigations Ongoing

Thanks to the efforts of our local authorities, Singapore generally manages to maintain the image of a city with a low crime rate. Even so, we still have a long way to go before being able to call our society truly peaceful.

Recently, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted an operation to weed out vice-related activities in Orchard Towers.

They arrested seven women in the area for various offences. Investigations into the case are currently ongoing.

According to TODAY, SPF announced on Wednesday (27 Jul) that they arrested seven women for offences under the Women’s Charter Act.

The women, who are between the ages of 27 and 52, are suspected to have been involved in vice-related activities. They reportedly operated from seven different shopping mall outlets at Orchard Towers.

The Tanglin Police Division carried out raids targeting such activities from 7 Jul To 19 Jul.

They also arrested a 52-year-old man on 20 Jul for his suspected involvement in the operation of an unlicensed massage establishment in Orchard Towers.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that he will appear in court on 10 Aug, facing two charges under the Massage Establishments Act.

TODAY clarified that the seven women in custody were not from his massage establishment.

Heavy penalties for those found guilty

SPF described the raids as an ongoing effort to control vice-related activities in the area.

They have advised landlords to ensure that tenants are not engaging in illegal activities on the premises, TODAY reports.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Cheong Chee Ming, also warned that police will take “tough enforcement action” against those who take part in criminal activities.

He stressed,

Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

The Women’s Charter states that first-time offenders guilty of keeping, assisting, or managing a brothel may face up to three years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$3,000 fine.

Anyone living on the earnings from the prostitution of another person may also receive a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to S$10,000.

Operators who violate regulations under the Massage Establishments Act 2017 may receive a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000. The penalties will be harsher for repeat offenders.

Kudos to our local authorities for efficient operation

We commend our local authorities for carrying out such a swift and efficient operation to eradicate illicit activities.

At the same time, it is important to refrain from engaging with such businesses. Doing so could land you in trouble with the law as well.

Hopefully, those who were arrested will comply with the investigations and not involve themselves in such operations again.

