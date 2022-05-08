2 Women Found Unclothed With Strangulation Marks In Macau Hotel Room, Investigations Ongoing

Police Discover Bodies Of Two Naked Women In Macau Hotel Room

Horrific incidents of murder involving brutal methods are not uncommon in our society. Unforeseen circumstances may often lead to some of the worst cases in our community.

This was the case in Macau, where firefighters found the lifeless bodies of two women in a hotel room. They were unclothed and had strangulation marks on their necks.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that both women were choked to death, although there was no sign of a struggle. A police investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Women found with strangulation marks in Macau hotel room

The Macau Post Daily reports that officers from the Fire Services Bureau discovered the bodies of both women in the room of MGM COTAI casino-hotel resort in Macau.

On 7 May, at around 1am, the firefighters received a request for their ambulance service from one of the hotel rooms on the ninth floor.

Upon their arrival, the officers found the victims’ bodies lying by the window. They had bruise marks around their necks and were naked.

The Fire Services Bureau alerted the Public Security Police (PSP) to the incident, and police personnel were also dispatched to the scene.

The case has been referred to the Judiciary Police for a criminal investigation.

Macau police investigating murders of both women

The Judiciary Police confirmed in a later statement that they are investigating the double homicide.

Preliminary forensic investigations found the bruise marks on the women’s bodies were signs of strangulation, indicating their cause of death.

The perpetrators were believed to have strangled both women to death with a bathrobe belt.

Other than the strangulation marks, forensic investigators found no other visible resistance wounds except for a scratch on the arm of one of the women.

The perpetrator, or perpetrators, of the crime also evidently tidied up the scene. Police officers could find no identification documents or any other belongings of the two women in the room.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on the victims. Police are currently working to identify the victims and have launched a manhunt for suspects.

Hope police can chase down suspects soon

There is currently a limited amount of information on the investigation. However, we can certainly agree that the nature of the crime is admittedly horrific.

Both women suffered a terrible ordeal at the hands of their perpetrators. We offer their families our deepest condolences.

Perhaps with more information revealed as the investigation progresses, more light can be shed on the grievous homicides.

Featured image adapted from The Macau Post Daily via The Standard.