29-Year-Old Man Accused Of Murder Of Girlfriend’s 9-Month-Old Son

Back in 2019, Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff was charged with murder after he allegedly slammed his girlfriend’s 9-month-old baby against the floorboard of a van. The baby, Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad, passed away shortly after.

During the opening day of trial on Tuesday (5 Apr 2022), the now 29-year-old man claimed that the baby was fidgeting in his arms before falling on the floorboard.

However, the prosecution is arguing that Aliff had inflicted blunt force trauma to the baby’s head, which eventually led to the latter’s demise.

Man volunteered to take infant for the night

Aliff and Nadiah got to know each other in 2017/18 and became romantically involved sometime around Sep 2019.

At the time, Nadiah already had Izz from her previous marriage, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On 7 Nov 2019, Aliff drove Nadiah and Izz to Wisteria Mall for dinner and had a disagreement over how the 9-month-old ought to be disciplined for spilling a drink.

Later, Aliff volunteered to take care of Izz for the night at his Yishun flat.

Nadiah agreed and went to her brother’s flat, which was near her workplace, to stay for the night.

Allegedly left infant on van floorboard

According to TODAY, Aliff recounted driving to 840A Yishun Street 81 and parking at the nearby multi-storey carpark at about 10pm.

Aliff then allegedly brought Izz to the back of the van before sitting him down on the floorboard and locking the vehicle.

Aliff then went to a nearby supermarket to buy several items.

He returned to the van at about 11.05pm and opened the sliding door. At this point, he called Nadiah several times but she did not answer her phone.

Nadiah eventually returned his calls closer to midnight and agreed to meet him.

Claims baby fell headfirst in van and bounced onto carpark ground

The couple later met in Jurong East. While driving, Aliff allegedly held his girlfriend’s hand, repeatedly asking her not to leave him.

When they came to a stop, the couple went to the back of the van and found Izz lying on his back. Nadiah proceeded to put Izz in a baby carrier and returned to the passenger seat.

As they drove off, Aliff explained that he had earlier attempted to close the van door while carrying baby items with one hand and Izz with the other.

Aliff then alleged that Izz “suddenly fidgeted”, causing him to fall “headfirst onto the floorboard of the van”, hit his head against the van’s footstep, and land on the carpark ground.

He added that he did not call the ambulance because he had called Nadiah, reported CNA.

Aliff allegedly instructed Nadiah to convey this set of events to others and drove to the hospital when she agreed.

When they arrived at National University Hospital (NUH), Aliff walked to a nearby bus stop and threw one of his phones into the bushes.

Izz was pronounced dead at about 4.30am.

On trial for murder of 9-month-old

Aliff was arrested by police later that day. He told the cops that they brought Izz to the hospital after he lost consciousness and that he administered CPR on the baby before reaching the hospital.

Forensics confirmed that Izz had passed away from traumatic intracranial haemorrhage, reported CNA.

On Tuesday (5 Apr), Aliff went on trial at the High Court and was accused of murdering Izz by inflicting blunt force trauma to the baby’s head.

The prosecution argued that he had behaved “strangely” after meeting Nadiah that day.

This included driving around aimlessly as well as being undecided about bringing him to the hospital. Aliff allegedly also suggested they pay someone to bury Izz, only reporting him missing a year later.

The trial is set to continue for the rest of the week.

If found guilty of murder, the 29-year-old faces the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

Hope justice will be served

Though it has been more than 2 years since the tragedy occurred, the loss of such a young life will always remain tragic.

As the trial proceeds, hopefully, the truth will come to light and justice will eventually be served.

Featured image by MS News.