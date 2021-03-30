Migrant Workers Lend Umbrellas To Passers-By When They Cross Bridge To ICA

While covered walkways are an ubiquitous feature around Singapore to shelter us from the sun and rain, it’s not as though we’re never exposed to the elements when outdoors.

For these occasions, we may require an umbrella for shelter.

While passing through the bridge connecting people to the Immigrations & Checkpoint Authority (ICA) building, a netizen spotted 2 construction workers handing out umbrellas to commuters.

Although the bridge itself is covered, there’s an uncovered portion between the building and the bridge.

Workers lend umbrellas to passers-by

The netizen posted about the initiative on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (30 Mar).

They saw 2 construction workers standing on either side of the uncovered portion of the path.

One of them would hand out umbrellas, while the other would collect back the umbrella as the person reaches the covered portion of the walkway.

The netizen was impressed by this initiative, calling it “clever and practical”.

Finding solutions to problems

In the comments, some netizens noted the recurring issue of there being an uncovered portion of the path to the bridge.

There is a covered connection, but it is a longer path than what most commuters take towards North Bridge Road.

However, there may well be good security reasons as to why there’s no shelter connected to the building

So in lieu of the cover, these workers seem to have taken it upon themselves to ensure that commuters are safely sheltered.

Kudos for their work, and it’s a system that’ll easily prevent any umbrella thefts too.

