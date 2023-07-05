3 July Sets Record As World’s Hottest Day Ever, Average Global Temperature Hit 17.01°C

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

3 July Becomes World's Hottest Day Ever

If you thought Monday (3 July) was particularly warm, you’d be right. It is the world’s hottest day ever.

Reuters reports that the average global temperature soared to 17.01°C.

The previous record of 16.92°C was set on Aug 2016.

Even Antarctica wasn’t spared, as the temperature recorded was 8.7°C on Monday.

World’s hottest day record set on 3 July

On 3 July, the average temperature globally rose to 17.01°C.

The U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction made the recording, Reuters reported.

Among the locations that saw extreme temperatures was North Africa at almost 50°C and Beijing above 35°C, AP News reported.

There are fears that the temperature might reach 39.6°C in Beijing.

In Singapore, the maximum temperature was 33°C, but this doesn’t mean it wasn’t very, very hot.

And even though it’s currently winter in Antarctica, the temperature at the Vernadsky research base in the Argentine Islands reached 8.7°C.

El Nino arrives

According to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization, El Niño arrived this week on Tuesday (3 July).

Since Feb 2023, WMO has detected monthly average sea surface temperature anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific warming significantly.

They’ve risen from nearly half a degree Celsius below average (-0.44 in Feb) to around half a degree Celsius above average (+0.47 in May).

The previous hottest year on record was 2016, which means things will likely worsen this year and the next.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) warned El Niño conditions will be established in July and Aug.

Conditions will then gradually strengthen over the second half of 2023.

Besides scorching weather, we may end up with haze as well.

We may see more records broken

“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London told Reuters.

“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”

Other scientists are also predicting even more records broken, but not in a good way for humanity.

“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, said.

