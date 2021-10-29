Xiaxue Finds Influencer Baerendang Display Picture On Sgcickenrice’s video

Though there have been countless ‘episodes’ to the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga, one account has been central to it all since the beginning — @sgcickenrice.

While the identity of the person behind it has remained anonymous so far, Xiaxue, AKA Singapore’s top detective, has seemingly found some rather interesting clues.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (29 Oct), Xiaxue shared clues that apparently links another influencer – @baerendang, aka Brandon – to the mysterious account.

Xiaxue finds Baerendang’s DP in one of sgcickenrice’s first videos

According to Xiaxue, the first clue that links Brandon to the account apparently came in one of sgcickenrice’s first videos posted on TikTok.

While this might look like a normal screenshot from the clip, a closer look at the bottom reveals the display picture (DP) of the TikTok user who captured the clip.

An apparent screenshot of the sgcickenrice’s video

According to Xiaxue, the video was later taken down and reuploaded without the DP.

Somehow, Xiaxue and her team managed to identify the person in the DP as Brandon, who goes by @baerendang on Instagram and TikTok.

Apparently, Xiaxue had met Brandon at an NOC shoot in the past.

Though Xiaxue did not go so far as to suggest that Brandon was the person running sgcickenrice, she was interested to know what his picture was doing on the page.

He apparently loves chicken rice and loves using “bussin”

But that’s not all.

Interestingly, both Brandon and the person(s) running sgcickenrice have a propensity of using the zoomer phrase “bussin”. Here’s a screenshot showing so, courtesy of Xiaxue.

Coincidentally, both Brandon and the admin(s) of sgcickenrice apparently love eating chicken rice.

Xiaxue also pointed out that Brandon had posted several TikTok clips mocking NOC’s Sylvia since the allegations surfaced, suggesting that he’s not her biggest fan.

Lastly, she claimed that Brandon appears to be extremely close friends with Nicole (@lielnicole), who’s in turn close to Samantha and Isabelle — people who are involved in the NOC saga.

MS News has reached out to Brandon for comments on the links and will update this article accordingly when he gets back.

Xiaxue calls out cancel culture & anonymous accounts

In the video, Xiaxue also called out cancel culture and expressed her disdain for anonymous accounts.

According to her, such accounts have “free rein to post whatever they want” and do not suffer any consequences as a result of their actions.

The veteran blogger is no stranger to anonymous accounts. After all, she had an unpleasant encounter with SMRT Ltd (Feedback), which she identified as such.

One gripe she has with such accounts is that the party on the receiving end of certain accusations have to prove that the claims are true. This, according to Xiaxue, is sometimes not possible.

Xiaxue also claims that such anonymous accounts will, without fail, turn into “tripping a**h*les with a God complex” that in actuality, are merely relishing in their newfound fame.

Identity of sgcickenrice admin not as important as allegations

While the identity of sgcickenrice’s admin(s) is tea that many of us might enjoy, it’s ultimately not that important in the grand scheme of things.

The major things that need addressing remain the serious allegations levelled against Sylvia and how processes can be improved moving forward.

Eventually, we hope all parties involved in the saga will be able to settle their differences amicably.

