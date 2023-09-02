Men Save Baby Chick In Yishun Storm Drain, They Climb In & Catch It

Men Climb Into Storm Drain At Yishun To Save Baby Chick

When it comes to lost or wounded animals, some of us will stop at no end to ensure their safety.

Three men in Yishun recently stepped up to save a baby chick in a storm drain.

An onlooker — presumably one of the rescuer’s sisters — documented the incident in a video that’s since been uploaded on TikTok.

In the clip, the three men took turns to try and capture the quick-footed creature until one young man succeeded in the quest.

Three passersby attempt to rescue chick in storm drain

On 1 Sep, a TikTok user shared his experience rescuing a baby chick in Yishun.

The minute-long clip starts by showing a man walking inside a storm drain, taking tentative steps on the damp surface.

He appeared to be searching for something — in this case, it was a tiny baby chick scuttling around without a care in the world.

Despite his efforts, the first man appeared defeated when the chick ran into an adjacent tunnel.

However, a second man then decided to step up and climb into the drain.

The OP at the time was still filming when his sisters urged him to help them.

At their behest, he too joined the rescue effort.

Despite a hiccup or two along the way where the elusive chick had flown and ran away, they eventually managed to get it to safety.

Praised for their actions

Many in the comments section praised the OP for his actions, with one user even saluting him for a job well done.

Meanwhile, another commenter commended the OP for stepping up to help the other men.

They also noted that his sisters had cheered him on.

In the same vein, one TikTok user said that the cheering does help and pointed out “the beauty of the team work”.

Kudos to the men for saving the chick which could have otherwise suffered an untimely fate.

