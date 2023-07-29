Lost Duck Spotted Wandering Around Farrer Park, Man Cares For It Until Help Arrives

Man Cares For Lost Duck At Farrer Park On 28 July

In our urban landscape, Singapore residents occasionally come across animals that have been displaced from their natural habitat.

A passerby recently spotted a lost duck wandering in an alley behind along Rangoon Road.

The OP posted his discovery on Facebook and asked if anybody would be kind enough to rescue the bird.

Thankfully, another man stepped up to the challenge and cared for the duck until help arrived.

Passerby spots duck wandering in the heat

On Friday (28 July), a Facebook user shared the distressing discovery to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

The OP stated the location of the lost duck as “behind 120 Rangoon Road” near Maple Leaf Elite 1 building.

He then appealed to others to rescue the animal as he had already left the location.

In the attached video, the duck appeared to be waddling in a narrow back alley, in the midday heat.

Man contacts authorities to rescue the animal

About two hours after the Facebook post, a man replied to the OP’s call for help through the comments.

The man had apparently tried securing the animal, however, he believed that the duck wasn’t tame as it kept running from him.

What’s more, he noted that the animal appeared “very very exhausted”.

The man then said that he had set out a container of water for the duck and admitted that there was “no point chasing him under the hot sun”.

Sure enough, in a video that he shared, the duck — now seated by the side of the alley — appeared to be panting rapidly.

Having heard no response from ACRES, the man then tried his luck with NParks.

At 8.49pm that night, he revealed that the duck was still at the same location and that help is on its way.

NParks reportedly rescued the bird at about 10pm.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information and will update this article when they reply.

Lost duck wanders around Rangoon Road

The man provided an update the next day (29 July), sharing that the duck is receiving treatment for leg injuries.

Thanks to the help of some kind humans, the duck managed to avoid a potentially dismal fate.

Hopefully, the animal will make a full recovery soon.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.