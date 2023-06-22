Colugo Spreads Limbs & Glides Across Trees In Bukit Batok, Passer-By Captures Rare Sight

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Colugo Glides From Tree To Tree At Bukit Batok HDB Estate

In Singapore, we don’t always expect to see wild animals, especially so close to our homes.

A man and his children recently witnessed the spectacular sight of a colugo gliding from tree to tree in Bukit Batok.

As it turns out, not many have seen a wild colugo in action and were awed by the sight.

However, some netizens also expressed their worry about the animal’s disappearing habitat.

Passer-by spots colugo in action near Bukit Batok Nature Reserve

On Tuesday (20 Jun), a Facebook user posted a video of the colugo in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Group.

According to the OP, he spotted the colugo at an HDB estate near Bukit Batok Nature Park.

In the opening seconds of the video, the creature takes a leap of faith from about three stories high.

With its limbs outstretched, it speedily glides to a nearby tree and sticks its landing.

As though scouting the area, it appears alert and scampers to higher ground before gliding to yet another tree.

According to NParks, the colugo is a solitary and nocturnal animal. However, it will carry its young up to a certain age.

In Singapore, the creatures live in the forested areas of Bukit Batok Nature Park and Central Nature Reserves.

Therefore, some were slightly troubled by the sighting of the colugo around a housing estate.

Netizens worried about disappearing habitat

Based on what was captured in the video, the colugo was definitely in close proximity to human dwellings.

One user expressed their mixed feelings in the comments, acknowledging that they were both “sad and happy”.

While there seems to be a “thriving population”, he speculated that the creature’s appearance in such an environment hinted at the possibility that its habitat is “slowly disappearing”.

Another user expressed similar sentiments and claimed that Singapore needs to “keep more trees”.

In response to one of the comments, the OP shared that roadworks are in progress right outside the nature park.

Hence, he guessed that the colugo could have lost its way.

As it turns out, this is not the first time a colugo has been sighted near a housing estate.

Last year, a stranded colugo was seen scampering near a coffee shop.

Colugo goes about its business near Bukit Batok HDB

While the colugo was definitely a sight to behold, it is slightly worrying to see wild animals so close to our housing estates.

However, we should learn to accept and coexist with these creatures on this tiny island that we call home.

Hopefully, the colugo has managed to find its way safely back to its habitat.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.