Monitor Lizard Feasts On Cat Carcass At Tampines Eco Green, Like A Scene From A Documentary

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Monitor Lizard Feasts On Cat Carcass At Tampines Eco Green

Mother Nature may have her beautiful and magnificent side, but the truth is that she can also be cruel.

Recently, a Singaporean was going about his day at Tampines Eco Green when he saw a monitor lizard feasting on a cat carcass.

While the scene may be gruesome to human eyes, the monitor lizard was objectively just having its meal.

Monitor lizard feasts on bloody cat carcass

On Wednesday (21 June), a netizen took to the Wildlife @ Pasir Ris & vicinity Facebook group to share the rare sight.

According to the OP, he was at Tampines Eco Green on Tuesday (20 June) when a cleaner alerted him to the unusual situation.

In the past, monitor lizards have been sighted feasting on animals like pythons, turtles, and even stingrays.

That day, however, the reptile in question had decided to dine on a cat carcass in broad daylight.

In the pictures shared by the OP, the cat carcass was a bloody mess, apart from its head which still had fur attached.

The monitor lizard, however, did not seem the least bit bothered as he chomps down on the cat’s abdomen.

Likely that cat died before the reptile found it

While it’s unclear how the cat fell prey to the monitor lizard, the OP suggested that the feline could’ve died before its body was found by the reptile.

According to NParks, monitor lizards are known to be scavengers that feast on the flesh of dead animals.

They also have a varied diet and as such plays a vital role in biomass decomposition and recycling.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the incident and will update the story when they reply.

Monitor lizards eats cat carcass at Tampines Eco Green

In a city like Singapore, it’s rare to see mother nature through such an unfiltered lens.

For most of us, we’ve only seen scenes such as these on the screen.

That said, such images are not for the faint of heart — even if it’s just a day in the life of the animal involved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.