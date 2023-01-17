Lone Rabbit Seen At Tampines Eco Green, Speculations Arise As To Whether It’s Abandoned

Lone White Rabbit Spotted At Tampines Eco Green On 17 Jan

UPDATE (17 Jan, 5.45pm): A Facebook user shared that the SPCA has rescued the rabbit spotted in Tampines this morning (17 Jan). MS News has reached out to SPCA for comments and will update the article if they reply.

While rabbits exist in the wild in certain countries, that’s not the case at all in Singapore.

So when someone spotted a lone white rabbit at Tampines Eco Green recently, eyebrows expectedly raised.

Lone rabbit found wandering around Tampines Eco Green park

The sighting sparked concerns from netizens, who wondered if it was lost or had been abandoned.

ROADS.sg shared the video of the rabbit to its Facebook page earlier this afternoon (17 Jan).

While it is unclear how the creature got there, the rabbit did not have any visible signs of neglect, such as malnourishment or matted fur.

It appeared to be curious about its surroundings as it was looking around and sniffing the grass. However, the mammal didn’t seem to be in a panicky state.

Netizens speculated whether the rabbit needed saving or if it was a wild animal.

A few commenters suspected it was a case of abandonment.

One Facebook user deduced that the rabbit was a domestic pet, as it didn’t scurry away at the presence of the person recording the video.

Some worried that the rabbit could be a target of wild predators, which could lead to unfortunate outcomes.

They thus asked whoever is capable to save the poor creature.

Others tagged animal welfare groups like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the House Rabbits Society of Singapore (HRSS), likely to alert them to the discovery.

SPCA warned against impulse purchases of rabbits during CNY

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the incident and will update the article if they get back.

The rabbit’s sighting at Tampines comes a few days after SPCA Singapore posted a PSA on Facebook to avoid impulse purchases of rabbits.

Some believe getting a pet that correlates with the current zodiac animal will bring good luck.

However, buying an animal without fully understanding the commitment required can lead to “higher occurrences of abandonment or surrender”, according to the post.

The animal welfare group also shared that while people may think keeping a small animal is lower maintenance, it’s not always the case.

Rabbits have a life span of six to 12 years, and require a complex diet comprising high quality hay, fresh vegetables, and pellets.

The post highlighted the case of Miffy, a rabbit who is now in need of a home after its owner surrendered it to SPCA.

Miffy’s owner was allegedly too busy to care for her and had given her up as she had grown in size.

Two cases of rabbit abandonment late last year

Unfortunately, rabbit abandonment cases appear to be on the rise, with two notable incidents in November and December 2022.

On 30 Nov, rescuers found 13 rabbits with matted fur at the void deck of an HDB block in Clementi.

They were jointly rescued by HRSS and Bunny Wonderland Singapore, and some are still in need of foster homes according to the latter’s Facebook page.

A few weeks later, four more abandoned rabbits were discovered near Bukit Batok Nature Park.

They were in even worse condition, as the two female rabbits had matted fur and maggots. Meanwhile, the other two males had bite wounds and maggots.

In an update on 31 Dec 2022, one female rabbit was found to be pregnant, but sadly lost both her babies after giving birth.

Whatever the true circumstances of the rabbit are, we hope it’s safe and will receive help soon should it require any.

