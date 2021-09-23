Yuhua Secondary School Students Receive iPads For Digital Learning

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much inconvenience, especially for students who’ve had their physical lessons disrupted.

Thankfully, technology has been able to bridge the physical divide during this period.

On Tuesday (21 Sep), Yuhua Secondary School surprised their students by issuing iPads that will serve as their personal learning devices (PLD).

Safe to say, it was the highlight of the day for many students.

Yuhua Secondary School students unbox new iPads

On Tuesday (21 Sep), Yuhua Secondary School shared that they had provided their students with iPads to help with their learning experiences.

The new device was certainly a pleasant surprise for the students who couldn’t believe their eyes.

Despite having half of their faces covered, their excitement was palpable through the photos.

The students not only received iPads but also Apple Pencils and keyboard covers. These accessories improve students’ interactions with their iPads and help with their e-learning experience.

Students were later guided on how to set up and use the devices.

Probably part of National Digital Literacy Programme

The iPads issued by Yuhua Secondary School are probably part of Ministry of Education’s (MOE) National Digital Literacy Programme (NDLP).

Students from other schools had previously received iPads as part of the NDLP.

With each student getting their own device, teachers will be able to implement digital lessons without anyone feeling left out.

Always exciting to receive a new device

It is always exciting to receive a new device, especially one that’s as functional as an iPad.

While the pandemic has definitely been inconvenient for all, we’re glad MOE has initiated this programme to improve students’ learning.

We hope the devices will be properly utilised and that students will adapt well to digital learning.

