Zoe Gabriel & Family Address Allegations About Background, Clear The Air About Finances

Zoe Gabriel Addresses Doubts About Family Background

Public figures such as celebrities and influencers seemingly live their whole lives in the public eye. However, many tend to forget that these personalities are human too, and that they all have a right to privacy.

Recently, TikTok star Zoe Gabriel had to dispel some rumours about her family background.

Apparently, there have been accusations floating around social media that her humble background is not what she made it out to be.

Accompanied by her father, the 17-year-old who went viral for her Charles & Keith TikTok shared a statement on the video-sharing platform. They addressed doubts about her family’s financial situation, and cleared the air surrounding the claims.

However, they did not name the people spreading the rumours, or specify what exactly they said.

Zoe Gabriel & dad address allegations about their background

The father-daughter duo started off the video by thanking their viewers. They also expressed appreciation for all the experiences that they have had as a family.

The video then cuts to a written statement from Zoe, her dad, and the rest of the family.

The statement insisted that the truth has always been known from the start. The family denied claims that there have ever been any “dirty little secrets” regarding their background and where they came from.

While they are “offended, deeply hurt and affected” by the “wrongful and false accusations”, they prioritise staying true to themselves.

“We choose to understand others and be kind. We choose to be peacemakers and avoid contention.”

Finally, Zoe’s family expressed their gratitude to those who have supported them. Specifically, they thanked those who showed love and support to the 17-year-old during this difficult time.

Family has come a long way since moving to Singapore, saves up for things like everyone else

Returning to the video, Zoe’s dad highlighted that they are not rich, but they have “enough for [their] needs”. That is what they have shared in many interviews.

“For everything else, we prepare for it, we work hard for it and we save up for it,” he explained.

Zoe acknowledged that they have come a long way since they first moved to Singapore 13 years ago. She credits this progress to her father and his hard work over the years — at which point her father chimes in to say “And mum!”

With a slight chuckle, Zoe said that she would not be here without the both of them, and the teamwork of the family.

Allegations questioned family’s financial situation

Recently, some social media users have been spreading accusations about Zoe’s family, specifically their finances.

They claimed, while showing links to public profiles, that Zoe’s family may have more money than they claim.

We hope that with this statement, Zoe and her family will be able to find some closure in this difficult situation.

Social media is a powerful tool, which is why people should be responsible for what they put out. Everyone should be careful of what they share, and always remember to be kind to one another.

