Charles & Keith Saga Taught Her To Understand Different Perspectives, Fame Hasn’t Changed Teen

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Zoe Gabriel Shares How The Charles & Keith Saga Changed Her Life & What Stays The Same

Most teenagers spend a lot of time on social media. What many of them might not grasp is the sheer magnitude of the reach these platforms provide, and just how far one simple post can spread.

This lesson was learnt firsthand by 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel, whom, if you don’t recognise already, is the teen whose TikTok video about a Charles & Keith bag went viral because she called it her “first luxury bag”.

What started out as a gift from her loving dad quickly spiralled into something bigger than most could comprehend. Her post sparked an online debate over the definition of luxury and drew both praise and backlash from TikTok users locally and globally.

Following that, Zoe started receiving opportunities that would change her life. She became an ambassador for the brand and appeared in its International Women’s Day (IWD) campaign. More recently, she worked with airliner AirAsia for a new campaign. They also sponsored her trip to Kuala Lumpur (KL).

With all these changes in just a few months, we weren’t sure what to expect when we met with Zoe for a chat on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Zoe Gabriel woke up to Charles & Keith video blowing up

The well-dressed teen showed up in a simple white t-shirt and jeans, topped off with a loose black blazer. She was also carrying the Charles & Keith bag, and rocking a pair of black Lace Stiletto Pumps, also from the brand.

As we exchanged salutations, Zoe maintained a shy yet youthful smile and a curious glint in her eyes.

Of course, we had to address the elephant in the room — the TikTok video that started it all.

Zoe told us that she posted the video simply because she was genuinely excited about receiving the bag. Social media is just her way of showing that excitement.

She posted the video just before she went to sleep, not expecting the ensuing reaction. So when she woke up to messages from her friends asking if she was okay, the teen was understandably baffled.

Checking her social media and links sent by her peers, Zoe realised what had gone down — a simple video she posted had become the catalyst for an international debate over what “luxury” means.

To the teen who comes from humble roots, a luxury is anything that is a privilege to have.

It’s not necessarily something that’s expensive. For example, having parents is a privilege, being able to go to school is a privilege. Those things are luxuries to me.

No one expected the huge reaction to the TikTok

At the time when the video first started gaining traction, it had yet to hit its peak virality. Zoe’s parents initially thought the attention will pass soon.

“But no, it blew up into what it is today,” Zoe sighed bemusedly.

One of the first things that came out of the social media attention was the lunch with a co-founder of Charles & Keith. Zoe and her dad were taken on a tour of the brand’s Singapore headquarters, where she saw how their campaign photoshoots were done.

“It was just a very simple lunch — takeout sushi, very informal. We also learnt about the humble beginnings of the company, which was surprising to me. I didn’t expect that a company that big would also have beginnings that relate to me.”

The offer for Zoe to be part of Charles & Keith’s IWD campaign came right after the lunch, she shared. However, considering the responsibility that came with being associated with a campaign of such significance to women all over, she had to take about a week to think about it before agreeing.

“Representing women is not an easy thing to do, but I hope I did okay,” the teen quipped bashfully.

Born in the Philippines, raised & studied in Singapore

In retrospect, this must have felt like a heavy mantle to carry for the Philippines-born, Singapore-raised teen. Having moved to Singapore with her family as a toddler, she barely remembers her time in the Philippines. Most of Zoe’s childhood memories were from when she was already here.

As such, she did not feel any different from any other Singaporean child growing up in the country. “I think I’m very lucky that my experience growing up here is like that. I’ve had a very good experience going to school and [it’s been] easy for me to make friends.”

Zoe recognises that many people do not have the privilege that she has been bestowed, and expressed that she is very grateful to be able to grow up here.

Currently, Zoe is homeschooled, taking a college prep course from an international school. Having gone to public schools in Singapore in her formative years, she feels that the biggest difference besides not having classmates and teachers is having the freedom to study what she wants.

She hopes to go to college after her course is complete. While she still has no idea where she intends to enroll, she said that she would want to study at a local institution if the opportunity comes.

Virality brought much change & growth to Zoe Gabriel

When asked if the media attention surrounding her viral video and her recent adventures has affected her studies, Zoe said that it hasn’t for now as she is currently on school holiday.

Speaking on her AirAsia-sponsored vacation in KL, Zoe gushed about her “super fun” trip. She recalled a funny memory from when she visited the famous Batu Caves.

Zoe had purchased a bag of seeds so that she could feed the birds in the vicinity. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. A monkey had spotted the treasure in her hands, jumped up, and snatched the bag of seeds out of her hands before making a run for it.

“But, overall, the trip was a lot of fun and the AirAsia team took such good care of us!”

Sponsored trip aside, her newfound fame has undoubtedly had an impact on the daily lives of her and her family — consisting of Zoe, her parents, and her four younger siblings. “Being a family of six and having something this big happen to us, I’m sure it’s a gigantic factor that changes a lot of things.”

One of those changes is that they have been sleeping a lot later than before, Zoe noted with a laugh. “All of us have to move our schedules around. But I’m so thankful that they can keep up and are supportive of what’s been happening.”

The biggest change is the growth she has gone through since she went viral. The teen admitted that with something so big, there is no way that you can walk away without learning something.

Specifically, the 17-year-old TikTok creator told us that she has learnt to better handle different perspectives from others and balance them with her own. “But personality-wise, I hope I’m still the same as before! I hope I haven’t changed!” she chuckled.

As it stands, the things that Zoe has achieved so far have far surpassed what you would expect of a teenager.

So, what’s next for Zoe Gabriel?

It seems like she is currently pretty content with what she has. Besides studying, she has yet to make any concrete plans for the rest of the year. The future is a blank slate for this pragmatic TikToker.

Whatever it is that Zoe chooses to pursue, we are sure that with her family’s support, she will be able to achieve whatever she desires.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

All images by MS News. Photography by Emilyn Cheng.