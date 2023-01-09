Teen Mocked For Calling Charles & Keith Bag ‘Luxury’, Explains She Didn’t Grow Up Privileged

Teen Explains Her Humble Background After Being Ridiculed For Calling Charles & Keith Bag ‘Luxury’

Many people consider gifts from their parents to be meaningful and precious.

This was the case for one teenager, who wanted to share her joy on TikTok when her father bought her a Charles & Keith bag.

However, she was ridiculed for calling the gift a “luxury bag”. She decided to openly address the negativity by explaining her family’s situation.

Teen mocked for calling Charles & Keith bag ‘luxury’

On Sunday (8 Jan), TikTok user @zohtaco, who goes by Zoe, shared how her father bought her a bag from Charles & Keith.

In the video, she said it was her “first luxury bag” while excitedly unboxing the item.

Zoe proudly unveils the bag, removing its dust bag and protective packaging, and shows it off to the camera.

However, not everyone agreed with Zoe’s definition of a “luxury bag”. Some users mocked and criticised her in the comments, saying that Charles & Keith was far from a luxury brand.

Explains that she didn’t grow up in a privileged family

In another video, Zoe addressed the negative comments by revealing her family’s situation.

@zohtaco Replying to @cressy i am so happy and grateful for you, that you can consider charles and keith not a luxury. also btw if you google it, lots of sources do classify them as a luxury brand. so. ♬ original sound – zoe 🦋 – zoe 🦋

“Money is a topic that makes me most uncomfortable to talk about. And that is because growing up, I did not have a lot,” she said.

Zoe explained that her family could not buy simple essentials such as bread. She added that occasional trips to BreadTalk were already considered a luxury to them.

Every time she passed by a store, her parents would assure her they would return the next time. “But next time, we’d never come.”

“Your comment spoke volumes on how ignorant you seem because of your wealth,” she said, addressing one comment that said, “Who’s gonna tell her?”

To you, an S$80 bag may not be a luxury, but for me and my family, it is a lot.

With tears in her eyes, Zoe expressed her gratitude to her father, who worked hard to buy her the bag.

“I can’t believe I got hate over a bag I was so excited to have,” she exclaimed.

Reminds others to have compassion

In the last response video, Zoe thanked those who left her kind comments.

@zohtaco thank you everybody <3 also a reminder that everyone’s life experiences and financial circumstance will be different from yours :) remember that what is cheap for you may be everything to another 😃👍🏻 ♬ original sound – zoe 🦋 – zoe 🦋

She also addressed the negativity once again, saying that it was acceptable to save up for big purchases.

Zoe also directly addressed a user who accused her, asking them to reflect on their actions and how they would feel if they were in her shoes.

At the end of the video, she reminded others to exercise kindness and compassion as everyone goes through different life experiences and circumstances.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @zohtaco on TikTok, TikTok & TikTok.