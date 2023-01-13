Teen & Father Meet Charles & Keith Founders, She Brings Viral ‘Luxury’ Bag Along

Teen & Father Meet Charles & Keith Founders, Visit Brand HQ

Earlier this week, 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel was ridiculed for calling a Charles & Keith bag “luxury”. Many people have since rallied in support of her, including the founders of the homegrown brand, who invited the teen and her father for a lunch meeting and a tour of their headquarters.

Soon after the invitation made the news, the meeting materialised.

On Thursday (12 Jan), Zoe posted a picture of herself and her father outside the Charles & Keith headquarters, presumably to commemorate their visit.

They dressed in black and white for the occasion, with Zoe sporting the now-viral black Double Handle Tote Bag from Charles & Keith.

Teen thankful for opportunity to meet Charles & Keith founders

On Thursday (12 Jan) night, Zoe took to Instagram to post about her visit to the Charles & Keith headquarters.

Describing the visit as “fun”, the 17-year-old shared about how cordial and accommodating folks at the company were.

The highlight of the visit was probably the lunch meeting with the founders of the homegrown company.

While Zoe didn’t share glimpses of the encounter, she did share elements of her outfit, which of course included the black tote bag her father got her.

The teen also donned a pair of black, Lucile Satin Platform Sandals, also from Charles & Keith. In her Instagram post, she thanked a Ms Lyn Ng for the footwear and mentioned an unboxing, hinting that it was possibly a gift.

Zoe took the opportunity to thank everyone for their support, without which she and her dad would not have had such an opportunity.

In response to the post, Charles & Keith thanked the pair for their visit and hoped they had a meaningful experience.

MS News has reached out to Zoe for comments and will update the article if she gets back.

More plans in the pipeline for lucky teen

In a statement on Wednesday (11 Jan), a Charles & Keith spokesperson said that Zoe’s humility inspired the brand’s founders, who also came from humble beginnings.

Impressed by her “grace and humility” in dealing with the online flak, they extended an invitation to Zoe and her father for a lunch meeting and a tour of the brand’s headquarters.

Besides this priceless opportunity, the brand apparently has “more plans” in the pipeline for Zoe. However, they are unable to share them for now.

Whatever those plans may be, we’re sure they’ll be exciting for Zoe. We’re glad that something positive has come out of her experience and wish her the best for the future.

