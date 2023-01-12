Charles & Keith Founders Want To Meet Teen & Her Father Over Lunch, Let Them Tour Office HQ

Charles & Keith Founders Extend Invitation To Teen & Father For Tour Of Tai Seng HQ

Earlier this week, Zoe – a teenager in Singapore – took to TikTok to celebrate getting her first ‘luxury’ bag in the form of a tote from Charles & Keith, only for netizens to mock her about it.

Dealing with such insensitive remarks surely wasn’t easy. However, the teen’s classy response seems to be proving to be a gateway to exciting opportunities.

The founders of Charles & Keith have since indicated their interest in having a lunch meeting with Zoe and her father and giving them a tour of their HQ campus.

Having come from humble beginnings themselves, Zoe’s humility inspired the founders.

Teenager responded to comments with grace & humility

In a statement issued on Wednesday (11 Jan), a Charles & Keith spokesperson shared that they sympathised with Zoe in light of her now-viral video and comments that ensued.

Condemning the act of bullying, whether online or offline, the spokesperson said they were “impressed” by Zoe’s “grace and humility” in handling the situation.

Despite her age, the brand felt the teen showed wisdom “far beyond her years” and values that they resonated with.

They also gave credit to Zoe’s father for raising such a “grounded, resilient young woman”.

Charles & Keith founders invite teen to tour HQ

Turns out, the founders of Charles & Keith also came from humble beginnings and were inspired by Zoe’s humility.

In light of the events that have unfolded, the Wong brothers indicated their interest in meeting Zoe and her father over lunch.

They also extended an invitation for the pair to have a tour of their HQ campus in Tai Seng.

The Charles & Keith spokesperson said that they have “more plans” for Zoe, but are unable to disclose them for the time being.

MS News has reached out to Zoe for comments on this exciting opportunity. We’ll update the article if she gets back.

