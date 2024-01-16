16-Year-Old Boy From S’pore Obtains Recreational Pilot Licence During Gap Year

16-Year-Old Boy From S’pore Attains Recreational Pilot Licence, Parents Paid S$12K To Support His Dream

A boy from Singapore recently attained his recreational pilot licence at the age of 16, before one can even legally drive a car.

Following his GCE O-Levels, Mohd Anaqi Mohd Rizal took a gap year to pursue his dreams at a flying academy in Australia.

Not only were his parents supportive, they even forked out S$12,000 for his flying lessons.

Now that he has graduated and can fly small recreational aircraft, he is looking forward to upgrading his certifications to one day fly his parents overseas.

Became interested in aviation after Singapore Airlines flight

16-year-old Anaqi obtained his licence back in Aug 2023, as shared by Aeroviation Singapore in a Facebook post congratulating students who completed its Recreational Pilot Certificate.

According to BERITA Mediacorp, Anaqi’s interest in planes started when he was 10.

He travelled to Hong Kong with his parents onboard a Singapore Airlines flight, where he became mesmerised with the aircraft.

Aviation films such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’ only fueled his interest.

16-year-old took gap year to pursue dreams of becoming a pilot

After completing his O-Levels, Mohd Anaqi made the decision to postpone his post-secondary studies and take a gap year to pursue his dreams.

During that time, he joined Aeroviation, a Singapore-based aviation academy, and took up their recreational pilot programme.

He took his theory lessons in Jan 2023 and went on to simulator training in May 2023, both in Singapore.

Then, in July 2023, he embarked on a practical course in Adelaide, Australia, that lasted for a month.

After just five days, he got approval to fly solo for the first time.

Describing the experience as extraordinary, the teen told BERITA Mediacorp that this was the moment he had been dreaming of since he enrolled.

In his last week in Australia, he even got the chance to take his mum and dad for a spin in the skies.

Speaking on that experience, he shared with BERITA Mediacorp: “When I brought my mother on the plane, she was just relaxed. But when I flew with my father, he was surprised when we faced a strong wind.”

Can now fly recreational aircraft in Australian airspace

Now that he has his licence, Anaqi can fly a recreational aircraft as far as 25 nautical miles within the airport area in Australian airspace.

A recreational aircraft is a light plane with only two seats — one for the pilot and another for a passenger.

“As long as the plane has two seats, I can fly it,” he quipped.

However, he will need another licence before he can fly in Singapore airspace.

Will pay parents back for S$12,000 aviation school bill

Anaqi has his parents to thank for this feat, as they were the ones who paid the S$12,000 bill for his flying lessons, he shared.

The classes and training in Singapore amounted to S$5,000, while the course in Australia was S$7,000, inclusive of travel and accommodation.

Currently working as an escort at Changi Airport, Anaqi hopes to pay his parents back in installments.

His plans for the future include getting his recreational pilot’s licence in Singapore, and eventually becoming a commercial pilot one day.

“I’m not fussy, any airline will do, as long as I can [fly] my parents overseas.”

