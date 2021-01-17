CherryLoft Resorts & Hotels Ordered To Suspend New Bookings After Safe Management Breaches

Yesterday (16 Jan), MOH reported 4 local cases of Covid-19, and they emphasised the need for vigilance.

It’s Phase 3, but this doesn’t mean we can let our guard down and have gatherings larger than 8. Unfortunately, authorities found people disregarding safe management measures recently.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) & police found a gathering of 19 people at a Pasir Ris resort, they said on Sunday (17 Jan).

The 19 participants were fined $300 each, and the resort was ordered to suspend new bookings from 17 Jan to 15 Feb.

Authorities find 19-person gathering at CherryLoft Resorts

On Friday (15 Jan), authorities including STB and the police found the gathering at CherryLoft Resorts during a joint operation.

CherryLoft Resorts is located at 159 Jalan Loyang Besar.

The gathering was spread between 2 adjoining units, STB said.

Because the limit on any gathering during Phase 3 is 8 people unless they’re from the same household, all 19 were fined $300 on the spot.

For breaching safe management measures, CherryLoft Resorts was also fined $1,000 and cannot accept new bookings for 30 days — from 17 Jan to 15 Feb.

STB said they failed to conduct screening on entry and didn’t ensure that guests did SafeEntry check-ins.

Hotel visitors must get their temperature checked and ensure that they’ve checked in using SafeEntry or TraceTogether before entry.

Need to observe safe management measures

STB director of hotel and sector manpower Tan Yen Nee said that both hotel operators and members of the public must observe safe management measures during hotel stays.

This applies to adjoining rooms as well.

She also mentioned that they’ll not hesitate to take action if they discover breaches.

Given Singapore has more Covid-19 cases in the community recently, we can’t afford to let our guard down.

Disregarding SafeEntry and gathering in large numbers can jeopardise contact tracing efforts if a cluster develops.

