Lease A Chalet Near The Beach With Friends On The Cheap, It’s A 5-Minute Walk From Downtown East

Do you sometimes wish everyday life can be like living in a resort?

Strolling on the beach, having barbecues and chilling out with friends could be a day-to-day thing if you can just live in a chalet for good.

Now this can be a reality as spacious chalets in a Pasir Ris resort are available for rental at affordable prices.

Source

The best part is the chalets come with free amenities like WiFi and pool access, according to a Facebook post by a real estate agent.

Source

As 1 chalet takes 3-4 people, you can rent one with friends and pay just a few hundred dollars each per month!

Just a 5-minute walk from Downtown East

The property in question is CherryLoft Resorts and Hotels, at 159 Jln Loyang Besar in Pasir Ris.

Source

It’s strategically located just a 5-minute walk from Downtown East, meaning it’s convenient for tenants to grab some food and shop at its E!Hub mall.

Source

The mall also has a full slate of entertainment outlets like a cinema, billiard tables, arcade and indoor skating rink.

The area is also near Tampines and Loyang Industrial parks, so those who work there can get quick access via buses and Pasir Ris MRT.

Simple rooms with cheerful exteriors

The rooms at CherryLoft Resorts are simple, with a slight kampung feel to them.

Source

However, the cheerful rainbow exteriors amplify the resort feel, and hence it’s a good place for a BBQ gathering (of no more than 8 visitors, of course) or just relaxing in cool weather with friends.

Source

Host of amenities included

What might be the best thing about renting here is that a host of amenities are included in the rental prices.

They include the use of 2 swimming pools.

Source

Better still, unlike other rental properties, CherryLoft Resorts comes with free WiFi and utilities, so tenants can save a fortune on bills.

Besides that, there’s also a 24-hour mini-mart near the front of the compound, a 24-hour reception and washing machines for use.

Rooms come with aircon & ensuite bathrooms

As for the rooms themselves, they may be simple but they’re not short on the essentials.

For example, they come with TV sets, and air-conditioning for when the weather turns humid again – and since utilities are included, you won’t have to worry about electricity bills when using them.

The rooms also have en-suite bathrooms.

Source

The single beds can be pulled apart if you want a little space from your room-mates.

Source

The only thing missing is there’s no kitchen. However, they’ll allow an induction cooker for light cooking.

$1,300/month for studio, $1,600/month for duplex

You might think leasing an entire chalet is an extravagance, but the rental is surprisingly cheap.

A studio unit that can accommodate a maximum of 3 people costs just $1,300 per month – or $433 per person.

A duplex unit (maximum 4 people) is $1,600 per month, or $400 per person.

Don’t forget WiFi and utilities are covered, so there aren’t any hidden expenses.

To put the prices into perspective, their daily rates are $158 (studio) and $168 (duplex), according to CherryLoft’s website.

Source

A small 1-bedroom condo unit can perhaps fetch a rental of close to $2,000 per month.

However, to rent a unit a CherryLoft Resorts long-term, you’ll have to sign a 1-year or 2-year lease.

For work-permit holders, it’s possible to register CherryLoft Resorts as your address with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Resort living on the cheap

As the Covid-19 pandemic hits the tourism industry, chalets are no less affected. Even major resorts like Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) are having to lay off staff.

Thus, it’s a sign of the times that chalets have to open up their units for domestic long-term rentals.

For those looking for a cheap and nice place to stay, though, CherryLoft Resorts may be an option to consider.

After all, not many people can boast that they’re a full-time resident of a resort.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from ebookers.com and CherryLoft Resorts.