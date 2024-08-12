2 new PAP faces unveiled in Aljunied GRC as party gears up to battle WP in general election

PAP introduces 2 new branch chairs in Aljunied GRC

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has unveiled two new faces in Aljunied GRC.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Jagathishwaran Rajo and 55-year-old Kenny Sim Mong Keang were announced as the new branch chairmen of the Eunos and Paya Lebar divisions respectively from today (12 Aug).

They take over from Chua Eng Leong and Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, who contested the GRC in the 2020 General Elections, PAP added.

The moves signal a renewed push from the PAP on Aljunied GRC, which it lost to the Workers’ Party (WP) in the 2011 General Elections and two subsequent elections.

Jagathishwaran Rajo has long history with PAP

Mr Jagathishwaran has been with the PAP since at least 2009 as a party activist at Zhenghua Division (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

He also served as Branch Secretary there for eight years, according to the PAP.

Outside of his role in the PAP, Mr Jagathishwaran is an Executive Secretary at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore Staff Union (IRASSU).

He is also an Assistant Director at NTUC’s Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE) and a Principal Industrial Relations Officer at the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (VICPA).

Mr Jagathishwaran graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

He then obtained a Master’s in Community Leadership and Social Development from the Singapore University of Social Science (SUSS) in 2018.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Jagathishwaran announced his new appointment. He thanked Mr Chua, from whom he’s taking over in Eunos, for “their tireless commitment and efforts over the past 12 years”.

He also attached an image with Mr Chua.

Mr Chua will become the advisor of the branch to Mr Jagathishwaran, he confirmed in a social media post. The PAP has not stated whether Mr Chua will be moving to another GRC.

Kenny Sim takes over Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC

Mr Sim is taking over the Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC, replacing Alex Yeo Sheng Chye.

He has been a party activist at Woodlands and Bukit Timah since 2015. Mr Sim has also served as Bukit Timah’s Branch Vice Chair since Sep 2018, the PAP said.

Mr Sim holds a variety of roles and is currently the Chairman of Cheng Hong Welfare Services Society. He is also:

Honorary Secretary and Chairman of Local and International Affairs Committee, Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan

Executive Director and CEO of Serial Achieva Limited

board member of Global Invacom Group Limited, Meta Health Limited and USP Group Limited

He graduated from from Ngee Ann Polytechnic with a Diploma in Electronic Engineering in 1990, followed by a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Murdoch University, Australia in March 1998 and according to at least one profile, he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from the Honolulu University, United States of America in Nov 2015.

Mr Sim had been awarded the Public Service Star (COVID-19) in 2020 by the President of Singapore.

Featured image adapted from People’s Action Party.