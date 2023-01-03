S’pore Aces 2022 IB Exams, Makes Up 45.8% Of All Perfect Scorers Globally

55 Out Of 120 Perfect 2022 IB Exam Scorers Are From Singapore

Tuesday (3 Jan) marked the release of results for the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams in Singapore, and students have exceeded expectations.

55 out of 120 perfect scorers came from Singapore. In addition, the average score was 39.48 out of 45, higher than the global average of 30.91.

A total of 21 schools had their students sit for the exams in Nov 2022.

2022 IB exams’ results release on 3 Jan

2,276 students who sat for the IB exams in Nov 2022 received their results on 3 Jan.

21 schools conducted the exams for their students. These included institutions such as Singapore Sports School, Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Independent, St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) and Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah.

Students under the international schools of SJI, ACS and Hwa Chong also received their results.

Those who sat for the exams scored well, with the average being 39.48 out of 45. This was higher than the global average of 30.91, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

In addition, 55 out of 120 perfect scorers came from Singapore.

Students praised for resilience during pandemic

Olli Pekka Heinonen, director-general of the IB, praised students for showing “incredible resilience” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic via a statement on the official website.

“The global crisis threw up many challenges for them to overcome, and I am proud of every single IB student completing their courses today,” he said.

Mr Heinonen added that the IB had adapted to address challenges in light of the disruptions caused by the pandemic for the Nov 2022 exams. This included making adjustments to learning, teaching and assessment.

A majority of students were able to sit for the exams. However, the IB stated it allowed for grades to be awarded without written papers.

This was a contingency measure for situations where authorities could not administer the exams.

“The impact of the pandemic on students was taken into account throughout the grade awarding process for the November 2022 examination session,” the organisation confirmed.

Featured image adapted from ACS Independent Online on Facebook.