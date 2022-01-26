Singapore Records 5,996 New Cases On 25 Jan

Over the past few weeks, the authorities have warned about a potential surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

While cases have been rising steadily, Singapore didn’t report figures reminiscent of the Delta wave’s peak or higher for a while.

On Tuesday (25 Jan), however, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 5,996 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count thus far into the pandemic.

Over 65% or 3,934 of these cases included individuals who tested ART positive and were assessed to be of low risk — a demographic that wasn’t counted towards our daily cases until recently.

Over 65% of cases on 25 Jan tested ART positive

In an update on its website, MOH reported that there were 5,996 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (25 Jan).

The majority or 3,934 of these were cases that tested positive through their ARTs, including 3,916 local cases and 18 imported ones, accounting for more than 65%.

This refers to Protocol 2 infections or cases that tested positive but are well or only have mild symptoms.

They were not included in our daily case count before Friday (21 Jan).

1,662 of the infections on 25 Jan involved local cases that tested positive through PCR tests. There were also 400 PCR-positive cases that were imported.

Weekly infection growth rate remains high

Expectedly, our weekly infection growth rate remains very high.

As of Tuesday (25 Jan), the figure stands at 2.68.

This means that there were 168% more cases over the past 7 days compared to the same period before.

Hospitalised Covid-19 patients on the rise

Over the past 28 days, the number of hospitalised patients has also risen steadily in conjunction with the surge in cases.

As of 25 Jan, 464 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen treatment also appears to be on the rise, with 35 of such cases in MOH’s latest update.

Most hospital cases or those receiving oxygen treatment involve patients 70 years and older.

Meanwhile, there are 10 Covid-19 patients currently in ICU care. This figure has stayed relatively consistent over the past month.

Hope most of the cases will recover quickly

Though the sudden surge in cases will no doubt be concerning for most Singaporeans, this is perhaps expected, especially since our leaders have been hinting at it for the past weeks.

Numbers aside, we hope that most of these infections are mild and that the patients will recover quickly without complications.

