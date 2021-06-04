Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (4 Jun).

7 are in the local community, of which 2 are currently unlinked to any existing cases or clusters.

There are also 6 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 62,158.

Short-term visitors from Guangdong denied entry

Following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Guangdong province in Mainland China, MOH announced tighter border measures today (4 Jun).

From 11.59pm tomorrow (5 Jun), short-term visitors with travel history there in the 21 days before departing for Singapore won’t be allowed to enter the country.

Locals, Permanent Residents (PRs) and Long-Term Pass holders flying in from there can still enter, but in adherence to strict regulations.

They’d have to take a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival and serve a 7-day SHN thereafter.

Before the SHN at their places of residence ends, they’ll have to take another PCR test.

Mandatory swab tests at 506 Hougang Ave 8

Meanwhile, within Singapore, residents and visitors of Blk 506 Hougang Avenue 8 are commencing another round of swab tests today and tomorrow after the cluster there reported 13 cases.

The mandatory test also applies to store owners working at 7 neighbouring blocks.

Residents of these blocks are welcome to take the test too, as a precautionary measure in light of the cases in the area.

MOH hopes that with early action, they’ll be able to ringfence cases and prevent further transmissions in the community.

Hope case numbers will fall

Though we’re cautious not to expect things to change quickly, we remain hopeful that the situation here will improve in time.

After all, many surely miss the times we got to meet with at least a few friends and dine out.

Hopefully, we’ll get to experience that soon enough. For now, let’s continue being vigilant and adhere to safety measures.

