Short-Term Visitors From Guangdong Not Allowed Into Singapore As Covid-19 Cases Spike There

As the Covid-19 situation in Singapore continues to develop, the authorities are taking prompt action to curb transmissions in the country. This includes banning entry to visitors from high-risk places like Guangdong, China, most recently.

In a news highlight today (4 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the decision to tighten border measures.

This comes after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

Short-term visitors from Guangdong can’t enter from 5 Jun

According to MOH, Guangdong province in Mainland China has reported an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases recently.

In light of this, they’ll be banning entry to short-term visitors with travel history there in the past 21 days before departing for Singapore.

The authorities will also be imposing the following measures on other travellers:

Singaporeans, Permanent Residents (PRs) & Long-Term Pass holders with recent travel history to Guangdong to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival. They’ll then serve a 7-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at their places of residence. A 2nd PCR test will be needed before the end of SHN.

Travellers from other parts of Mainland China must still undergo a PCR test on arrival and serve SHN

The measures will take effect from 11.59pm tomorrow (5 Jun).

MOH to review border measures

With the risk of infections still prevalent in the community, it’s clear that the authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent further exposure.

While the travel restriction may come rather abruptly, we’re sure that they’ve assessed the situation thoroughly before arriving at the decision.

Hopefully, the measure will contribute greatly towards reducing the Covid-19 case numbers in Singapore and ensuring our residents’ safety.

Once the situation improves, we can then possibly consider reopening borders again in due time.

