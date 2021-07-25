5 Primary Schools Report Covid-19 Cases Among Pupils

Singapore saw a drastic spike in local Covid-19 cases the past week. With more unlinked cases daily, we can expect to see more infections sprouting in the community in the next few days.

Among the latest developments in the Covid-19 situation, several pupils from 5 schools have tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected institutions are:

Xingnan Primary School

Pei Chun Public School

Horizon Primary School

Henry Park Primary School

Rulang Primary School

2 from Xingnan Primary School confirmed with Covid-19

2 Primary 5 pupils from Xingnan Primary School have been confirmed with Covid-19. Hence, the entire school will move to Home-Based Learning (HBL) starting tomorrow (26 Jul).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 2 pupils, who are classmates, tested positive on Friday (23 Jul) and Saturday (24 Jul), respectively.

They were last in school on 21 and 23 Jul. Staff and students in close contact with them were put on a leave of absence.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the school will be carrying out HBL as a safety precaution. Primary 4-6 pupils will be on HBL for 2 weeks, while those from Primary 1-3 will only stay home for 1 week.

Another 2 cases from Pei Chun Public School

Similarly, 2 pupils tested positive for the coronavirus at Pei Chun Public School. However, as they weren’t on campus during the time of infection, the school will continue physical classes as usual.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that the cases are a Primary 3 and Primary 6 pupil, and they aren’t related.

The last time they went to school was on 16 Jul. As the Primary 6 pupil has family members who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, the pupil has been put under quarantine.

However, teachers and students who have been in close contact with the Primary 3 student will have to go for testing.

P3 pupil from Horizon Primary School

After a staff member was previously diagnosed with Covid-19, a Primary 3 pupil from Horizon Primary School has now been infected.

Based on the school’s notification letter, Lianhe Zaobao reports that both cases are not related.

All Primary 3 pupils will shift to HBL from tomorrow till 30 Jul.

Henry Park Primary School & Rulang Primary School

As for Henry Park Primary School, a Primary 1 pupil tested positive. All teachers and students who have had close contact with the case will be placed on a leave of absence.

All Primary 1 pupils will also move to HBL till 30 Jul.

A Primary 5 pupil from Rulang Primary School was confirmed with Covid-19.

According to 8World News, the pupil is a family member of a previously reported case. He was last on campus on 21 Jul, he seemed healthy then.

The campus has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected this weekend.

Monitor your symptoms if you’ve been in close contact

With more infections spilling into our community, it’s best that we remain vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures.

If you’ve been in close contact with the affected pupils or staff, do get tested if you can. Otherwise, it’s best that you monitor your health closely and stay home as much as possible.

MS News wishes the pupils a speedy recovery.

