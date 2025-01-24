4 lanes blocked on SLE due to 5-vehicle accident, 5 people sent to hospital

5-vehicle accident on SLE also delayed bus services

A major accident involving five vehicles caused at least four lanes of the Seletar Expressway (SLE) to be blocked off on Friday (24 Jan) morning.

A photo posted over Telegram showed that traffic on the expressway had come to a standstill, with numerous vehicles stuck.

Another clip posted on TikTok showed police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Five vehicles seen wrecked on the SLE

In a video uploaded on Telegram, taken by a motorist caught in the jam at 9.57am, a tipper truck was seen on the left shoulder of the SLE.

A white van was in the middle of the road, turned in the opposite direction. Its front and back were damaged.

At the van’s left rear was a motorcycle. In the far-right lane, a lorry and a car had collided with each other, with the front-right areas of both vehicles making contact.

Motorists advised to avoid 4 lanes on SLE after 5-vehicle accident

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted about the accident at 9.49am on Friday, saying it had taken place on the SLE in the direction towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Tampines Expressway (TPE) entrance.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Another post at 10.04am said there was congestion up till the TPE exit due to the accident.

At 10.49am, more than one hour after the accident, LTA advised motorists to avoid lane 5.

The accident also affected bus services, with SBS Transit posting on Facebook at 11.08am that three of its bus services were delayed for about an hour.

They returned to normal operations only at 12.29pm, it updated.

5 people sent to hospital after 5-vehicle SLE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.40am on Friday (24 Jan).

It took place along the SLE towards the BKE, and involved a tipper truck, a van, a motorcycle, a lorry and a car.

Five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 29-year-old male motorcyclist

a 65-year-old male car driver

a 62-year-old male van driver

two lorry passengers aged 41 and 49

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.45am, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

One person trapped in driver’s seat of lorry

Additionally, one person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry.

SCDF rescued that person using hydraulic rescue equipment, it said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 4 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle chain collision on PIE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singyeah18 on TikTok and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.