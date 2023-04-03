Over 85,000 Vapes Seized In Mandai Warehouse Raid, Record Haul By S’pore Authorities

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

HSA & SPF Officers Seize Over 85,000 Vapes In Mandai Warehouse Raid On 28 Mar

Authorities in Singapore have seized over 85,000 e-vaporisers, or vapes, in a warehouse raid, making it the largest haul to date.

Police have also detained six men for their suspected involvement in distributing the products.

Four men aged 22 to 27 are assisting with investigations, while two others are now under arrest.

Police detain 6 men for distribution of vapes

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) revealed in a press release on Monday (3 Apr) that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call for assistance from the multistorey carpark at Block 592 Montreal Link on 28 Mar.

Once they arrived, police detained six individuals for their alleged involvement in trading the vaporisers at the location.

The driver of a van allegedly distributed parcels containing the products to five others. They would then assist in delivering them to buyers.

Officers from HSA were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police subsequently arrested a 27-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old man for rash or negligent conduct regarding machinery in his possession.

The driver was also arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

Four other men, 22 to 27, are currently assisting with investigations.

Operation to seize over 85,000 vapes

HSA conducted surveillance on a warehouse in Mandai on 29 Mar after following up on leads from the investigation.

They suspected that supplies of e-vaporisers were in the unit for collection by runners.

During a raid, HSA seized more than 85,000 e-vaporisers and related parts. They also detained five suspected runners, aged 20 to 33, who are assisting with the investigation.

“This successful operation, which spanned more than 72 hours, disrupted the operations of an illegal e-vaporisers supply chain,” HSA added.

The authority noted that this was the largest seizure haul of such products by HSA, surpassing the operation in 2021, which involved more than $2.2 million worth of the items and related components.

Sale of imitation tobacco products is illegal

HSA reiterated in their press release that the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products is illegal.

The list of such products includes shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their accessories.

If convicted, offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months or both.

Re-offending will get them a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months or both.

Further information on the prohibition of imitation tobacco items is available here.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.