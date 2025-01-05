Search ongoing for 2 rabbits abandoned at park in Bukit Panjang, 6 rescued since December

Zhenghua Nature Park in Bukit Panjang has become a place where rabbits are abandoned, says rescue group

Two abandoned rabbits are on the loose in a park in Bukit Panjang, with rescue volunteers on the lookout for them.

This comes after six rabbits were rescued from Zhenghua Nature Park over the past few weeks.

Rabbit found at Zhenghua Nature Park on 3 Jan

In a Facebook post last Saturday (4 Jan), rabbit welfare group Bunny Wonderland said it received a report on an abandoned rabbit the day before.

It was spotted at Zhenghua Nature Park, near Block 468 Segar Road.

An animal lover named Fion searched the area for 30 minutes and came across an abandoned cage, a discarded carrier and leftover stale food — “troubling signs of abandonment”, the group said.

She then noticed a grey rabbit munching on discarded carrots on a manhole platform, being watched by an elderly man.

Fion caught the rabbit with the uncle’s help, using a nylon bag to contain it before another volunteer rushed over to transfer it to a proper carrier.

The rabbit was named Zespri and is safe with Bunny Wonderland.

Bukit Panjang park has become ‘dumping ground’

Zespri is the fifth rabbit rescued from Zhenghua Nature Park since December, Bunny Wonderland said.

Four of them were rescued by the group and the fifth, by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), it noted, adding,

It’s clear that this park has unfortunately become a dumping ground for unwanted pets.

Three more abandoned rabbits seen at Bukit Panjang park

Minutes after Bunny Wonderland’s post, it said that three more rabbits had been spotted at Zhenghua Nature Park.

They were seen under the expressway bridge, said a member of the public.

Sharing the locations where the five other rabbits were found, Bunny Wonderland said it believed the three new rabbits were in the same area.

White rabbit found & caught

The group subsequently posted a video that showed a white rabbit among the foliage of the park.

After a short chase, it was finally caught by a volunteer.

The rabbit was now safe with them and “super tired from being abandoned”, the group said.

Search for 2 more abandoned rabbits still ongoing in Bukit Panjang park

However, as of Sunday (5 Jan) afternoon, volunteers were still searching for the remaining two rabbits — one white and one brown.

Bunny Wonderland said a few rabbit owners had arrived in the park in the morning to search.

Volunteers would also be there at different times of the day to look for the rabbits, it added, noting:

The best timing is often morning 8-10am and evening 6-8pm when the rabbits are actively out searching for food.

The search on Sunday morning, from 8am to 12 noon, was unsuccessful as it was “too hot” so the rabbits didn’t come out, the group said.

Members of the public who would like to join in the search may follow the directions in a Facebook video Bunny Wonderland posted and check its Facebook page for updates.

Those who find the rabbits can email the group at bunnywonderlandsg@gmail.com or comment on their Facebook post.

