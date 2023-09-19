Dehydrated & Starving Rabbit Found At Lim Chu Kang Cemetery, Taken To SPCA

Funeral Service Finds Starving Rabbit In Lim Chu Kang Cemetery

You’d usually associate pet funeral services with the sad departure of animals from our world.

However, pet funeral organisation At Takwa Services became the source of life for one rabbit they found dehydrated and starving in Lim Chu Kang Cemetery.

They rescued the fluffy white bunny from the cemetery. Sadly, it looked to be in bad shape.

The pet funeral service brought the rabbit in a box to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Rabbit starving & dehydrated in cemetery

At Takwa Services provides a service that is both heartbreaking yet important. The organisation offers the last rites for the beloved pets who have departed the world of the living.

But on 15 Sep, they uploaded a Facebook post, this time about rescuing an animal from the verge of death.

The service’s staff discovered a fluffy white rabbit at the Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery. Amidst the solemn tombs, the adorable bunny lay next to a stack of bricks, each one larger than itself.

The dry cemetery possessed no water source, and with the Sun beating down on the poor critter, At Takwa Services assessed it as “totally dehydrated and starving”.

The staff rescued it, placing it into a plastic crate. The time spent in the cemetery seemed to have taken its toll on the animal.

Its legs were devoid of fur, revealing its bony limbs. The fur on its belly and feet was a dirty yellow, making for a pitiable sight. Wide, glazed eyes stared towards the camera.

Rabbit suspected to have escaped or abandoned by owner

The funeral service brought the rabbit to the SPCA to be cared for, as seen from a handling form next to the tiny rabbit.

It is not clear how the rabbit came to be starving alone in the middle of a cemetery.

A commenter suspected it to be an abandoned pet, saying, “Who abandoned the rabbit there. Oh no…”.

The speculation is not baseless. There are no wild rabbits in Singapore, so it seems most likely that it was a pet that either escaped or was abandoned.

Another netizen asked about the possible adoption of the rabbit. At Takwa Services replied that they would enquire with the SPCA.

MS News has reached out to the SPCA for verification and an update on the rabbit’s status.

Earlier this year, someone spotted a lone rabbit at Tampines Eco Green, which was rescued by the SPCA.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from At Takwa Services on Facebook.