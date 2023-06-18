Abby Choi’s Funeral Slated For 19 June, Ceremony & Body Restoration Reportedly Cost HK$3M

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Funeral For Abby Choi To Take Place On 19 June, Only Open To Relatives & Friends

Earlier this year, the gruesome murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi shocked the world.

Authorities had found her dismembered and cooked in a village house in Hong Kong, and have since arrested seven suspects in connection to the murder, including her former husband Alex Kwong.

Choi’s funeral will now take place on 19 June, four months after news of her death first emerged.

Abby Choi funeral hall to be decked in pink

According to Sing Tao Daily, Choi’s funeral will be held on 19 June at Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, Hong Kong.

Staff members of the hall have already begun preparing the premises for the ceremony.

It will not be open to the public, with only family and friends in attendance.

As pink was one of Choi’s favourite colours, employees decorated the hall with large pink drapes to honour her memory.

Her obituary also reportedly has a pink background with a butterfly print.

Restoration works conducted on body

Sing Tao Daily reported that authorities returned Choi’s body to her family in April.

However, there was a delay in her funeral and cremation process as her family wanted to restore her body by recreating her face with 3D printing.

As she was known for having pride in her beauty when she was alive, her family invited experts to conduct restoration works on her body — a complex, time-consuming and costly task.

After her funeral, Choi’s body will be cremated at the Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island, with the ashes also placed there.

According to sources, the entire funeral is expected to cost more than HK$3 million (~S$515,000), including the restoration of remains.

7 suspects arrested in connection with murder

Earlier this year, in February, Hong Kong police made the gruesome discovery of Choi’s dismembered body parts in a village house in the Tai Po suburb of Hong Kong.

Authorities have since arrested seven suspects in connection to the murder, including Alex Kwong and his family.

Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with her murder. His mother, Jenny Li, was charged with obstructing the course of justice.

According to the South China Morning Post, all four have been remanded since February and will appear in court on 31 July for a pretrial hearing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @xxabbyc on Instagram and China Press.