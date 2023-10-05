ABC Maju Restaurant In Balestier Suspended Till 16 Oct For Failing To Register Assistant

ABC Maju Restaurant In Balestier Receives 2-Week Suspension From SFA

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced in a press release on Tuesday (3 Oct) that they will be suspending the licence of ABC Maju Restaurant at 230 Balestier Road.

The suspension will apply from 3 to 16 Oct, both dates inclusive.

Failing to register an assistant on two different occasions, ABC Maju Restaurant accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period. As a result, they also received a fine of S$800.

SFA reiterates importance of food hygiene practices

Referring to their track records, SFA noted that a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may face the following consequences:

suspension of licence for two or four weeks

cancellation of licence

Food handlers working on these premises must also re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work.

Furthermore, the licensee should ensure that food hygiene officers in their premises re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA emphasised that they take a serious view of such offences.

As such, they reminded food operators to constantly observe good food and personal hygiene. In addition, operators should engage only registered food handlers.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the agency said.

They urged members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise such outlets.

Instead, people can provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form or call their contact centre at 6805 2871 with details for follow-up investigations.

