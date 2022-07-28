S’porean Man & M’sian Wife Allegedly Abuse Adopted Child, Both Arrested By Police

Singaporean Man & Malaysian Wife Abuse Adopted Child In TikTok Video

Adopting a child means giving them the care that they couldn’t receive from their birth parents. In some cases, it might also mean rescuing them from difficult situations.

However, one Singaporean man and his Malaysian wife decided to subject their foster child to horrifying abuse instead.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, a woman is shown pushing a metal road against a young girl’s neck at the dinner table.

After authorities became aware of the incident, they rescued the child from a Selangor home and arrested the foster parents.

Authorities also charged the Singaporean man for overstaying.

Parents abuse four-year-old adopted child

A day after he first uploaded the clip of the mother’s abuse, TikTok user @theaqil7 provided an update on the matter in another video.

Speaking in Malay, the informant explained that he was working in the house with his friends when he filmed the video in secret.

He claimed that the parents would always beat the young girl during mealtimes. He added that the victim was never naughty or did anything to warrant such treatment.

Instead, he alleged that she would only get beaten if she ate slowly, refused to eat, or was full.

The foster parents took in the young girl in Feb this year. The Vibes reports that the girl’s mother handed her over because she could not afford to raise her daughter.

Police arrest abusive parents & charge man for overstaying

According to The Vibes, the Selangor police were alerted to the case on 22 Jul. Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the abuse took place on 18 Jul in a house in Selangor, Malaysia.

They arrested the suspects, a Singaporean man and a Malay woman, and rescued the victim, a four-year-old Indonesian girl.

Preliminary investigations determined that the parents had forced the girl to swallow rice, which she did not like. This resulted in her vomiting later.

The police chief added that the girl was also burnt with a cigarette lighter, and beaten with a hanger and broomstick.

Another TikTok video from @theaqil7 shows various markings on the young girl’s legs and a bruise on her face.

Doctors confirmed that there were various injuries on several parts of her body and she is now receiving treatment at a hospital.

Bernama reported that the parents, who are aged between 28 and 30, will be charged for jointly abusing a child.

This carries a fine of up to S$6,200 (RM20,000) or a prison term of up to 10 years, or both.

Additionally, local authorities will be charging the Singaporean man for overstaying. If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail or a fine of up to S$3,100 (RM10,000), or both.

Kudos to the brave informant

It’s horrible enough that the child had to be separated from her biological mother, only to find herself being put through such abuse.

We applaud the informant for bravely speaking out to seek justice for the young girl.

Hopefully, she’ll be able to find a better home and receive all the love she deserves.

