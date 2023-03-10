More Wild Boars Around S’pore Test Positive For African Swine Fever, 14 Dead & 3 Euthanised

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

More Wild Boar Carcasses In Singapore Test Positive For African Swine Fever

Earlier last month, a wild boar carcass found in northwest Singapore tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has since reported that ASF has been detected in 18 wild boars in Singapore, of which 15 are carcasses.

The three other infected boars have been euthanised.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed in a statement that 17 more wild boars have tested positive for ASF over February since the confirmation of the first case.

Infected carcasses found in forested areas & nature parks

As of 24 Feb, WOAH has confirmed 18 cases of ASF in wild boars in Singapore.

WOAH’s report shows that the 15 infected wild boars were found dead in forested areas in the West or North of Singapore, or in nature parks.

A quick search of the coordinates shows that one wild boar carcass was found in Kranji Coastal Nature Park.

Meanwhile, another was discovered in a nature park near the Western Water Catchment area.

Although most carcasses appeared to be in scattered locations, some were found in larger groups.

In Pulau Ubin, authorities discovered six infected carcasses.

Over at Tengah, four wild boar carcasses were found in the forested area.

WOAH also shared that authorities trapped and euthanised three wild boars in a forested area near Lorong Asrama in Mandai.

Despite the sudden spike in cases, WOAH shared in their report that the outbreak in Singapore is currently “stable”.

No vaccine or treatment for ASF

In response to MS News‘ queries, NParks group director for Animal and Veterinary Service Dr Chang Siow Foong said that ASF is endemic in South-East Asia.

NParks is currently studying how the ASF outbreak started within wild boars in Singapore, as the disease is mainly spread through infected wild boars and pigs, as well as contaminated materials.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for ASF.

Therefore, “wild boars that exhibit signs of the disease will be euthanised on welfare grounds, and carcasses found will be disposed of”, he said.

WOAH also reports that ASF is extremely fatal to pigs, with a mortality rate of up to 100%.

African Swine Fever doesn’t affect humans

Nevertheless, there is no need for us humans to panic.

ASF is not a risk to public health as it only affects wild boars and pigs.

In a statement to MS News, NParks advised members of the public to stay on designated trails when visiting forested areas or nature parks.

The public should also observe wild boars from a distance, and not feed or get close to them.

People should also refrain from touching or picking up any sick or dead animals. Those who come across such sightings are advised to call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.