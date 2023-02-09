Wild Boar Carcass In S’pore Tests Positive For African Swine Fever, Public Advised Against Touching Wildlife

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wild Boar Carcass In Northwest Singapore Tests Positive For African Swine Fever

Animal lovers may feel compelled to approach and help wild animals that appear sick.

Well, this may not be a good idea, as these animals could carry various diseases that may be contagious to humans.

A wild boar carcass found in northwest Singapore recently tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

Thankfully, ASF is not a zoonotic disease, so it cannot be transmitted to humans.

Wild boar carcass tests positive for ASF virus

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the wild boar carcass tested positive for ASF on Tuesday (7 Feb).

Wild boars are native to Singapore and can be found in nature reserves, parks and other green spaces. More recently, they have also been spotted in some urban areas in Singapore.

NParks said ASF does not pose a risk to humans as it is not zoonotic, and only affects wild boars and pigs. It thus does not pose a threat to public health.

As they are closely monitoring the health of wild boars, NParks reassured the public that they have a biosurveillance system to detect ASF and other animal diseases quickly.

Public advised to keep a distance from wild animals

In their statement, NParks also reminded members of the public to stay on designated trails when visiting green spaces.

The public should not feed the animals, and should also observe wild boars from a distance.

Singaporeans are also advised to refrain from touching sick or dead animals.

Sightings of sick or dead animals can instead be reported to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

More information regarding the ASF virus can be found here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ed van duijn on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.