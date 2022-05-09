Wild Boars Spotted Near Yew Tee CC In Broad Daylight, Residents Told To Be Careful

2 Wild Boars Seen Grazing At Yew Tee

While it can be fascinating to see a wild animal in our midst, one should take note of the potential safety hazards they can pose.

On Sunday (8 May), a pair of wild boars were seen grazing in the neighbourhood of Yew Tee.

A Facebook user took a photo of the wild animals and posted it on the platform to warn residents to be careful.

In the comments, some shared their own experiences with wild boar sightings in the area.

Two wild boars spotted opposite Yew Tee CC

According to the Facebook post, a pair of wild boars were spotted opposite Yew Tee Community Club on 8 May in the afternoon.

The boars had light brown fur and looked as if they were grazing on a grass patch near a bus stop.

The OP warned those who were in the area to be careful.

Not an uncommon sight in Yew Tee

Even though anyone would be shocked to cross paths with a wild boar in the neighbourhood, such an occurrence is seemingly not that uncommon.

An MS News reader submitted a picture of their boar sighting along Choa Chu Kang Street 52.

In the comment section of the Facebook post, several Yew Tee residents shared their encounters with wild boars.

A commenter pointed out that these wild boars used to be seen only at night, but people are now seeing them during the day as well.

Another said they once came across a group of four wild boars. The commenter said those looked different from the ones in the OP’s photo as they were darker in colour.

One person also highlighted safety concerns, especially for young children.

Ensuring the safety of residents & animals alike

Since most of us are city dwellers, it can be exciting to see a wild boar in our midst.

However, these creatures should only be admired from afar as they are unpredictable and can attack someone. Those who wish to take photographs of wild boars should avoid using flash as it may provoke the animals.

On the whole, it is best not to intrude on their personal space and leave them alone, especially if they are with their piglets.

When in doubt about what to do, you can refer to NPark’s advisory.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Friends of Yew Tee on Facebook.