Alexandra Primary School Has Canteen On 3rd Floor, Students & Staff Enjoy ‘Atas’ Dining

Alexandra Primary School Has Canteen On 3rd Floor

Gone are the days when school canteens were just utilitarian spaces for quick and easy meals.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, a user shared a look at a special third-floor canteen in a Singapore school.

Those in the comments verified that the canteen is located in Alexandra Primary School.

3rd-floor canteen overlooks recreation space

TikTok user @ohpuhlizz posted the 11-second clip on Saturday (4 Mar).

Along with the video, the OP remarked that she had lost her way while trying to find a cup of coffee.

To be fair, the school canteen isn’t where you might usually find it.

The opening seconds of the video show an open recreational space from high above.

Upon a closer look, the one shooting the video appears to be on the third floor looking down.

Eventually, the camera pans over to show the quaint colourful canteen tables and stalls.

The first stall to come into view has a storefront that proudly proclaims ‘Cafe @ ALPS’, which gives us the first clue as to where the canteen is located.

Due to its location, we guess you could say the students get to enjoy an atas dining experience every day.

Alexandra Primary School students rally in pride

According to the barrage of comments that followed, the canteen is indeed located in Alexandra Primary School.

Most students from the school seemed proud that their canteen has gone viral on TikTok.

One user lamented that the school only underwent the upgrade after they graduated.

However, they still acknowledged that the school “got [so much] better”.

An upgrade from the usual location

Most of us who’ve been through the Singapore education system would have a good idea of what a typical canteen looks like.

We ourselves can’t help but look back on our days as students in just a basic, ground-floor canteen.

