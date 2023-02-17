Yuhua Secondary School Canteen Transforms Into Garden-Themed Eatery With Lush Greenery & Foosball Table

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Yuhua Secondary School Transforms Canteen In Latest Upgrade

School canteens in Singapore are iconic for their nostalgic factor and cheap prices.

While most of them look relatively simple, one school in Jurong West is changing the game with its latest campus refresh.

Yuhua Secondary School recently debuted its new canteen with a look that can rival any food court or café.

It’s even got a foosball table.

School canteen now looks like a garden café

In a Facebook post on Friday (17 Feb), Yuhua Secondary School unveiled its new canteen.

According to the post, the canteen has been named YH Café by the students and staff.

Looking at the photos, you’d be hard-pressed to find any trace of a typical old-school canteen.

Instead of basic canteen furniture, Yuhua students can now enjoy their lunches on aesthetic wooden tables and benches.

Alternatively, they can gather at these cool black dining sets.

Besides that, lush green foliage lines the walls, pillars, and stall signs, evoking a sense of tranquillity.

Moreover, the stalls have also been decked out with wooden trimmings that complete the entire garden café look, with the names written in a trendy cursive font.

Apart from being a common dining area, the new canteen also functions as an entertainment space.

At the foosball table, students can destress with their friends over a game or two.

Yuhua students spearheaded the design

Apparently, the entire student body was involved in the design process.

Through a forum, the school asked the students what they’d like to see in their new canteen.

After they collated the responses, a group of students formed their own task force and took charge of the project to bring these ideas to life.

As a result, the students can now enjoy the fruit of their labour every single day.

Yuhua Secondary’s new school canteen is something to be proud of

With how much time students spend in school, it’s only fair that they get a nice environment.

It is also definitely heartening to see schools empower their students to make a change.

Kudos to the students of Yuhua Secondary School for a job well done.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.