Ex-Hotel Chef Opens Stall At Deyi Secondary School Canteen, Students Can Order Via Instagram

Ex-Hotel Chef Opens Stall At Deyi Secondary School Canteen

Canteen stall owners in our schools don’t just have to ensure they’re serving healthy and affordable food. From time to time, they also have to come up with innovative ideas to keep up with the times.

Over at the Deyi Secondary School canteen, an ex-hotel chef uses the popular Instagram app and allows students to place orders on the social media platform.

Making use of his refined culinary skills, he also whips up healthy noodles for his students daily.

He prices his meals cheaply to keep things affordable and even works on an “eat now, pay later” system.

Students can order recess meals via Instagram to comply with SMM

According to Minister Chan Chun Sing‘s Facebook post on Monday (6 Jun), Cyrus, the “uncle” in question, opened the canteen stall in Deyi Secondary School last year.

As safe distancing measures were still in effect, he devised a creative idea of allowing his students to place orders on Instagram.

This crafty ordering system allows his students to pick up their meals while maintaining safe distances between each other.

Unsurprisingly, the novel way of ordering meals was a huge hit among students.

Deyi Secondary School canteen serves healthy noodles with daily ‘specials’

Variety is necessary for any canteen stall, and Cyrus does his best to create special menu items for certain days.

For example, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he’d whip up hearty bowls of laksa for his students, finished with bits of crabstick.

On other days, Cyrus would serve hor fun, curry chicken noodles, and even fried noodles.

Knowing he’s in a position to help his students, Cyrus extends a helping hand to those who have run out of money.

Through an “eat now, pay later” system, he’d let the students pay them another time — and credit goes out to the students who stick to the latter part of the deal.

Speaking to Minister Chan, Cyrus says it’s only right for someone who’s part of the school community to look out for one another.

Innovations in our school canteens

It’s heartening to see hawkers in our school canteens developing innovative ideas to incentivise students to patronise their stalls.

At the same time, it’s also nice to see Cyrus going the extra mile to look out for his students, ensuring they’re well-fed with quality food.

We hope this inspires other canteen operators to think out of the box every once in a while.

Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook & Facebook.