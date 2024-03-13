‘This is the best path for me’: Aliff Aziz’s wife Bella Astillah files for divorce after close-proximity saga

Bella Astillah files for ‘fast-track’ divorce from husband Aliff Aziz

Last weekend, Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz, 33, took to Instagram to apologise after Malaysian religious police detained him for suspected khalwat or close proximity.

Reports had stated that he was at the residence of a Malaysian actress who is not his wife.

His wife, 29-year-old Malaysian artiste Bella Astillah, has now filed for a fast-track divorce from Aliff, calling it “the best path” for them.

According to The Star, Bella filed for divorce from Aliff at the Syariah Lower Court in Kuala Lumpur (KL) on Wednesday (13 March).

Speaking to reporters outside the Court, she said:

This is the best path for me and Aliff.

“I just want everything to go smoothly, considering that we are in the month of Ramadan now,” Bella added. “I’m determined [to continue with the divorce] as I have already given him lots of chances.”

Bella’s lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais said Aliff had agreed with Bella’s decision to divorce, reported Malay Mail.

He was supposed to attend proceedings on 13 March, but eventually could not do so due to his film schedule.

The court adjourned the hearing to 4 April after the lawyer appealed to move the discussions and delivery of the summons to the next court mention date.

Divorce filing comes after Aliff Aziz’s arrest by religious authorities

Bella’s filing for divorce comes after officers from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) visited a KL condominium last Saturday (9 March) morning.

Harian Metro reported that the unit was the residence of 31-year-old Malaysian actress Ruhainies.

The officers arrested Aliff and Ruhainies for suspected close proximity.

Following the arrest, the former apologised for the incident via an Instagram story post on 10 March, claiming reports had “exaggerated” what had happened.

Ruhainies issued a similar statement via Instagram, urging the public to refrain from speculations.

Bella and Aliff married each other in 2016 and have a son, now aged seven.

They divorced in 2019 after Aliff faced accusations of cheating but reconciled in 2020. They subsequently had a daughter who’s now four years old.

