S’pore actor Aliff Aziz says reports on detention in M’sia for close proximity were exaggerated

Over the weekend, Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz was reportedly detained by the religious police in Malaysia for suspected khalwat (close proximity).

He had allegedly been found at the residence of a Malaysian actress who is not his wife.

Following the incident, he has spoken out on social media, saying the reports were “exaggerated”.

Aliff Aziz acknowledges speculation over alleged close-proximity incident

In an Instagram story on Sunday (10 March), Aliff referred to the “situation” that took place the day before, acknowledging that there was speculation over it.

But he described reports on what had happened as “exaggerated”.

The 33-year-old even said that “defamatory claims” had resulted from the situation.

Aliff Aziz apologises for incident

However, Aliff said he understood some of the reactions to the incident.

The situation could have been avoided, he conceded, and he would soon clarify what really happened to avoid further misunderstandings.

He also apologised, saying:

I truly apologise for what has happened and I hope my future explanation will clarify the matter.

Religious police raid KL condo unit on 9 March

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) arrived at a condominium unit in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday (9 March) morning, reported The New Straits Times (NST).

This was the residence of 31-year-old Malaysian actress Ruhainies, Harian Metro later confirmed.

Aliff and Ruhainies had reportedly been seen at the condo before, including in CCTV footage dated 25 Feb showing them at a lift lobby.

Aliff Aziz said to be actor allegedly found in close proximity with actress

On 9 March, a Singapore actor was found in the unit with Ruhainies, according to NST.

Both of them were arrested for suspected close proximity.

The sister of actress Bella Astillah, who is the wife of Aliff, confirmed to Harian Metro that her brother-in-law was the man detained together with Ruhainies.

Bella made her way to the JAWI office after being informed of the arrests.

Ruhainies’ sisters were also at the condo but were told to leave by JAWI, Harian Metro reported.

Duo released on bail

Aliff and Ruhainies, who are co-starring in a drama series, didn’t show up for shooting at 8am on 9 March, according to Harian Metro.

The duo were released on bail that afternoon.

Harian Metro observed that two cars believed to be carrying their family members arrived at the JAWI offices at about 12pm.

After picking the two up, the cars left separately at 1.48pm and 1.53pm.

Ruhainies apologises, urges public to refrain from speculation

Besides Aliff, Ruhainies has also responded to the incident, urging the public to refrain from speculation.

In an Instagram story, the singleton claimed that many reports on this matter contained misinformation.

Thus, she also desires to explain her side of the situation to avoid confusion.

Apologising for the situation, she hoped speculation would stop after she released her statement.

Aliff Aziz previously involved in other scandals

This isn’t the first scandal Aliff has been involved in over the last few years.

In May 2019, photos of him with a girl who looked to be underaged went viral over the Internet, leading to Bella deciding to split from him.

This came after she had previously forgiven him for two other cheating scandals.

Days after the photos with the girl leaked, photos of Aliff kissing another woman at a club made the rounds online.

In November 2019, Aliff was arrested for being drunk and causing annoyance to the public on Orchard Road.

Despite these incidents, he reconciled with Bella in 2020. The couple have two children aged six and three.

