Ambulance Driver Crashes Into Tree In Sengkang & Passes Away, Family Seeks Accident Footage

Ambulance Driver Crashes Into Tree In Sengkang On 20 Oct

An ambulance driver was involved in a fatal accident on Thursday (20 Oct) after crashing into a tree in the Sengkang area.

His son has taken to Facebook to ask for dashcam footage to shed light on the incident.

A TikTok video showing the aftermath of the accident is also circulating online, with some comments suggesting that the driver may have suffered a heart attack.

Ambulance driver crashes into tree along Sengkang East Road & passes away

According to the driver’s son, the fatal accident happened at around 8.30 am on Thursday (20 Oct).

The crash happened somewhere along Sengkang East Road, in the direction towards Punggol.

As his son shared, the father was driving an ambulance that morning when he crashed into a tree.

Information surrounding the case seems sparse at the moment. Therefore, the son is hoping that someone may have dashcam footage of the accident.

He added that anything that can shed light on the accident will help the grieving family greatly.

Those who are able to provide further details may reach out to the son via the Facebook post here.

Deceased driver worked for Comfort Ambulance

A video that briefly showcases the aftermath of the accident was uploaded on TikTok. However, it does not offer any new information.

The clip features several police officers, traffic police, and ambulance operators standing around the scene, seemingly in discussion with each other.

The decal on the side of the ambulance indicates that the driver worked for Comfort Ambulance.

We would also like to extend our condolences to the family for their untimely loss.

