‘You know who you are’: Amos Yee claims Pink Dot organisers banned him as his presence made people uncomfortable

Amos Yee claims Pink Dot and other LGBT spaces banned him over making others uncomfortable

Amos Yee told MS News that he was banned from Pink Dot 2026 last week as his presence allegedly made people uncomfortable.

This marks the seventh local event that Yee claims to have been banned from.

Amos Yee shown middle finger while in queue for Pink Dot

On 27 June, Yee brought his mother to Pink Dot 2026, only to be refused entry.

Speaking to MS News, Yee claimed he arrived at Hong Lim Park at 3.30pm, half an hour before the LGBT pride event began.

“It’s the biggest gay event in Singapore and I always supported LGBT rights,” Yee said. He added that he wanted to see what the event was like and if it was “well-run”.

While waiting in line, he said that one person voiced their support for him and even snapped a photo with him.

Another person flipped the middle finger at me and said ‘f*ck you’.

Others mostly looked at him with shock and excitement, asking each other if it was Amos Yee.

After waiting about five minutes, he alleged that two people from Pink Dot approached him to say that they had voted to ban him from the event.

MS News has reached out to Pink Dot for more information.

Claims no ‘definitive reasons’ given for barred entry

According to him, this marked the seventh event he had been banned from.

Yee has also been banned from the Free Community Church, a queer-affirming church, and Proud Spaces, an LGBT community centre.

He claimed that Proud Spaces and Pink Dot did not give “definitive answers” regarding the ban.

They just said something along the lines of ‘well, you know who you are’ and ‘it made some people uncomfortable’.

Yee infamously pleaded guilty to charges of child grooming and child pornography in the US in 2021. He had exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old girl on WhatsApp.

After being released on parole, he was re-arrested for supporting paedophilia online and later deported back to Singapore.

Amos Yee also banned from multiple anime events

Besides the three queer-affirming spaces, Yee claimed to have also been banned from:

Mercury Fest

Doki Doki Anime Market

Practical Philosophy Club

Doujin Market

Outside the venue for the latter event, an 18-year-old cosplaying as Yuji Itadori from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ was seen repeatedly beating Yee up.

Unfortunately for him, it appears his streak of being banned is not letting up anytime soon.

Yee told MS News that he headed to Mad Roaster’s Slow Bar in Lengkok Bahru after being barred from Pink Dot, only to be met with more of the same reactions.

“They f*cking kicked me out. This is the first café I’ve ever been kicked out of in my life,” he said on X.

Also read: Amos Yee says attack ‘unjust’ after scuffle at Suntec City anime convention, 18-year-old arrested

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Featured image adapted from @amosyeeishere on X and Pink Dot SG on Facebook.