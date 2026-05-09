Amos Yee says attack ‘unjust’ after scuffle at Suntec City anime convention, 18-year-old arrested

Police arrest 18-year-old for assaulting Amos Yee outside Suntec anime convention

Police arrested an 18-year-old for assaulting Amos Yee outside an anime convention at Suntec City Convention Centre on Saturday (9 May).

Amos attended the convention even though the organisers had cancelled his ticket and banned him from attending.

Videos circulating online showed the 27-year-old crouching on the ground outside the convention hall.

An individual dressed as Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen repeatedly punches and kicks him.

An attendee at the convention told MS News that the incident happened around 1.50pm.

The incident took place during Doujin Market 2026, a two-day anime and pop culture convention held from 9 to 10 May.

Organisers reportedly cancelled Amos Yee’s tickets before event

Before the convention, Yee posted on X and Discord on Friday (8 May) saying he intended to attend.

Following concerns raised by attendees, Doujin Market organisers published a statement on Saturday (9 May).

They said that they “received lots of reports from the community that a known problematic influencer intends to attend the show.”

“He will not,” they wrote. “We’ve cancelled his tickets and are working to ban him from all our shows.”

Despite this, Yee still turned up at the venue. Others at the venue saw him outside the event area by attendees.

He also posted a picture on X captioned “Protect your kids”. The picture shows him outside the convention at 12.43pm on Saturday (9 May).

A participant who attended the convention told MS News that Yee was not allowed inside the main event area.

The participant also said that the altercation occurred outside the convention.

“It happened outside of Doujin Market as he wasn’t allowed to be inside of the event area,” the attendee said.

The participant added that they returned from lunch to see Yee speaking with police officers after the incident.

Amos Yee allegedly hit attendee first

The attendee told MS News that people who witnessed the fight were posting on a Discord server.

They allegedly said that the altercation started after Yee allegedly hit the other individual first.

“It started from Amos Yee hitting the person in the video and then said person hit him back,” the attendee told MS News.

However, the attendee clarified that they did not personally witness the altercation begin.

Amos Yee says organisers contributed to hostility

Yee later posted a photo of his injuries online, including an image showing a bloodied upper lip.

Speaking to MS News, he described the attack as “unjust”.

“Of course it’s unjust, even with my offence in the US, it was just messages, there was absolutely no evidence that I would do any physical harm to anyone,” he said.

“And I think it’s precisely why the organisers targeted and announced they were banning me, which contributed to the animosity towards me and this attack.”

18-year-old man arrested after incident

In response to media queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers received a call for assistance at about 2.15pm on Saturday (9 May).

“Upon arrival, officers established that a 27-year-old male subject was assaulted by a 18-year-old male subject,” the SPF said.

Yee sustained minor injuries, while police arrested the 18-year-old for causing public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: ‘Just by virtue of being Amos Yee’: Amos Yee banned from Tinder & Hinge, alleged chat with woman leaked

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Featured image courtesy of Doujin Market attendee and adapted from Amos Yee on X.